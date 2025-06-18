Invideo Launches v4.0 With ‘AI Twins:’ Letting Anyone Clone Themselves and Their Products to Create Studio-Quality Videos at Scale

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invideo, the AI video creation platform used by over 50 million people worldwide, today announced the launch of v4.0 – ‘AI Twins’ – a major leap in video creation that enables users to clone themselves or their products to generate high-quality video content in minutes. The launch builds on Invideo’s core mission to reinvent traditional editing with a faster, AI-first approach powered by Conversational Creation: a fully automated, end-to-end workflow that replaces conventional video tools with natural, text-based intuitive input for video creation and editing.

“Invideo has grown to serve over 50 million users worldwide, with more than 8 million videos created every month – that’s 3 videos every second,” said Sanket Shah, founder and CEO of Invideo. “This kind of momentum only comes from solving real problems, and we’re pushing even further with v4.0 and AI Twins. Now anyone can scale their story, their presence, and their brand without the usual barriers of cameras, crews, or big budgets. It’s a breakthrough for creators and businesses alike.”

From solo creators to ecommerce brands and marketing agencies, Invideo users can now create polished video content with a personal touch, simply by uploading a thirty-second clip of themselves or pasting a product URL. Invideo handles the rest, turning simple text prompts into dynamic, multilingual videos ready to share: authentic, conversion-focused user-generated content, product advertisements, social media reels, reviews, podcasts, and more.

While many tools have added AI to existing workflows, these have all been built on traditional editing systems that have barely changed since the 1980s – Invideo is disrupting non-linear editing, which essentially is all the video creation tools in the world.

In contrast, Invideo has rebuilt video creation from the ground up with an AI-first approach, and the result is what Invideo calls Conversational Creation: a fully reimagined text-to-video workflow where users generate, edit, and scale content simply by describing what they want. Invideo handles the rest – from scripting to avatars, visuals, voiceovers, and localization — making studio-quality storytelling as easy and intuitive as having a conversation. It’s a shift as significant for everyday creators as nonlinear editing once was for filmmakers.

“V4 takes UGC to the next level – it’s seamless, intuitive, and surprisingly real,” said Josh from Power AI, a beta user. “Upload a product, pick a creator, and you’ve got a scroll-stopping video in minutes. It’s the first time I’ve seen AI feel this natural and this empowering for creators. It’s like going from idea to ad in one click – I’ve never seen that happen before.”

“I have to say, I’m genuinely impressed with Invideo’s new UGC video feature,” added another user, Johanne Reumert from She Does AI. “It was super easy to use — I just dropped in my website link and got three completely different UGC videos back in seconds. One of them felt so natural and authentic, I’d actually stop and watch it as an ad. Compared to other tools I’ve tried, this was way faster and more intuitive. I can absolutely see myself using this for my own product ads, and I’m excited to dig deeper and share it with my audience.’’

Key features in v4.0 include:

Personal AI Twin : Users record a short video once to create a lifelike digital version of themselves – including voice, look, and expressions – unlocking video creation across 50+ languages and endless formats and platforms.

: Users record a short video once to create a lifelike digital version of themselves – including voice, look, and expressions – unlocking video creation across 50+ languages and endless formats and platforms. Product & Brand Twins : Paste a product link or upload photos, and Invideo will generate ad-ready visuals of that item in multiple real-world contexts (e.g., sneakers on a mountain trail or watches at a gala).

: Paste a product link or upload photos, and Invideo will generate ad-ready visuals of that item in multiple real-world contexts (e.g., sneakers on a mountain trail or watches at a gala). AI Actor Library: Choose from a diverse library of actors to front your videos – no casting, shipping, or filming required. Each actor is fairly compensated for every use.

Looking ahead, Invideo plans to host user meetups across geographies, reflecting their commitment to everyday creators and a global consumer audience. These gatherings will preview new features rolling out in Q3 and Q4, as the company continues advancing its mission: to empower anyone with an idea to bring their stories to life through high-quality, AI-powered video creation.

