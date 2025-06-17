Celltrio Secures $15 Million Financial Investment to Accelerate Global Expansion in Cell Culturing and Cell & Gene Therapy Automation

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celltrio®, a pioneering life sciences company delivering advanced automation solutions for cell culturing and cell & gene therapy, today announced the closing of a $15 million financial investment round led by Premier Partners, a leading investor in healthcare innovation.

The new funding will accelerate the global commercialization of RoboCell®, Celltrio’s flagship modular platform for fully automated, sterile cell culturing and cell therapy manufacturing. Investment proceeds will be used to scale manufacturing capabilities, expand commercial operations across North America, Europe, and Asia and fuel continued innovation of GMP-ready automation solutions for biopharma, regenerative medicine, and advanced research laboratories.

“This investment marks a major milestone for Celltrio and validates our mission to streamline, scale, and standardize cell manufacturing through automation,” said Charlie Duncheon, CEO of Celltrio. “We are thrilled to partner with Premier Partners, who share our vision of transforming the future of cell-based therapies with next-generation automation solutions.”

“We are highly impressed by Celltrio’s customer traction and its differentiated intellectual property in cell culturing and cell & gene therapy automation,” said Jay Song, CEO of Premier Partners. “We believe Celltrio is poised to become a category-defining leader, delivering scalable, sterile automation to laboratories and manufacturing facilities worldwide.”

About Celltrio®

Celltrio designs and manufactures scalable cell culture automation platforms that integrate seamlessly into R&D and GMP environments. Its flagship RoboCell® system fully automates processes in sterile cell culturing, and cell and gene therapy, delivering high-throughput, consistent results for biopharma, cell therapy, and regenerative medicine labs. Learn more at www.celltrio.com.

About Premier Partners

Premier Partners is a leading investment firm specializing in growth equity and growth buyout investments. The firm focuses on rapidly growing sectors, particularly within the healthcare industry, and targets middle-market opportunities globally. Premier Partners has managed approximately $2.9 billion in assets and is supported by an experienced management team with deep industry expertise. Learn more at https://premierpartners.co.kr/en/home/.