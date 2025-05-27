MAXIOM Launches the World’s First Human-Centered AI Coach for Health & Performance

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Maxiom Labs, Inc. (MAXIOM) officially launched its revolutionary AI platform designed to optimize health, fitness, and performance—for committed athletes and everyday achievers alike. After months of development, billions of data sets, and reinforcement learning built exclusively on the most-cited, peer-reviewed science—and shaped by feedback from thousands of users—MAXIOM secured investment from Switzerland-based genetics firm DNAthlete, closed an oversubscribed $2M seed round led by Conscious Ventures, and opened its $6M Series A. The company is now entering clinical trials to demonstrate that MAXIOM can match—and ultimately outperform—human experts. Its mission: to inspire and empower the full potential of one billion people.

The world is changing — and fast. For the first time in history, advanced DNA sequencing meets adaptive artificial intelligence to create something not merely new, but transformative. This isn’t a feature upgrade. This is a leap forward for humanity. Share

Founded by experts in AI, human performance, sports science, and precision medicine, MAXIOM combines deep technical rigor with decades of real-world coaching and clinical experience.

“Inside each of us is the blueprint for the best of us—but we’re drowning in noise and bad advice,” said Eric Harr, MAXIOM Co-Founder and CEO. “This is a decades-old, multi-trillion-dollar problem. We built MAXIOM to deliver truth, precision, and simplicity—to unlock human potential at scale.”

Simplicity Is the Superpower: Just Ask Max

MAXIOM cuts through the confusion of the health and fitness world. “Max,” your personal SmartCoach, analyzes your DNA, training, sleep, food (with 1-click logging), and even the weather—and tells you exactly what to do to optimize your day. No guesswork. Just a simple conversation with the smartest AI in health and performance.

The Central Intelligence Behind the Wearable Industry

We’re long on data, short on truth. Your wearables collect numbers. Max makes it all actionable. MAXIOM integrates seamlessly with Garmin, Apple Watch, Oura, and dozens of others to deliver unified, personalized guidance in a single, intelligent feed—or an audio chat.

Key Benefits

SmartCoach AI: Take a brief survey, connect your wearables, and Max delivers hyper-precise guidance based on your biology, goals, and lifestyle.

Take a brief survey, connect your wearables, and Max delivers hyper-precise guidance based on your biology, goals, and lifestyle. AskMax: Just talk—Max listens, adapts and gives you smarter advice over time.

Just talk—Max listens, adapts and gives you smarter advice over time. Credible Guidance: Max is trained on the most-cited, peer-reviewed science and expert inputs

Max is trained on the most-cited, peer-reviewed science and expert inputs MaxConnect: Share insights across families, teams, and communities

Share insights across families, teams, and communities Precision Recovery: Prevent burnout and injury using HRV, training load, sleep data, and more

Prevent burnout and injury using HRV, training load, sleep data, and more Biometric Integration: DNA, bloodwork, wearables, and lifestyle—synced in one complete system

AI Coaching, Record-Breaking Performances

Three World Champions—Kristian Blummenfelt, Laura Philipp, and Gustav Iden—use Max to train smarter and perform better. Blummenfelt and Iden parted ways with their longtime coach and are entirely self-coached, guided by Max.

“Max is the future,” said Olympic and World Champion Kristian Blummenfelt, who’s dominating every race he enters. “He’s getting close to outperforming the world’s best coaching team — but unlike them, he’s with you 24/7 and knows all your data. No bias. No wasted time. Just results. This isn’t a small step forward. It’s changing everything.”

Use Cases

Max has answered almost one million queries—helping people at all levels measurably improve their energy, recovery, sleep, and performance.

15-year-old Turner trains with Max. His parents track his sleep, nutrition, and recovery—without nagging or guesswork. They just ask Max.

Jessica, a busy mom of three, wanted to run again. Max designed a plan to fit her schedule. She’s back—faster, stronger, and more energized.

At his annual checkup, Kevin placed his phone on the doctor’s desk. In seconds, Max shared a complete health snapshot—sleep, activity, nutrition, and stress. What once took 30 minutes of guesswork now takes 30 seconds, marking the future of precision medicine: faster insights, better care, and smarter performance.

What’s Next

“MAXIOM’s clinical trial, launching in June, will be a randomized double blind study to examine the effects of different coaching techniques that includes both human and Max's strategies,” said Dr. Judith Lambton, Fulbright Scholar and Principal Investigator.

MAXIOM is now raising a $6M Series A to scale its breakthrough platform from thousands of engaged users to millions worldwide.

Free Trial

Try MAXIOM free for 7 days—and elevate every aspect of your health and performance.