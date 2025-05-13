Pit Viper and Wrangler® Team Up to Launch Water Jorts For Watersports

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pit Viper, the bold outdoor accessories brand known for its expressive and durable eyewear, and Wrangler®, the global denim and western apparel icon, today announced their collaboration on the first-ever collection of denim for xtreme sports: Xtreme Blue Jeans (XBJs). Designed specifically for adrenaline enthusiasts, this collection combines Wrangler's legendary durability and authentic cowboy attitude with Pit Viper's one-of-a-kind approach to outdoor gear, providing the ultimate solution for the most xtreme activities.

The collection is the only uniform you’ll need this summer: Xtreme Blue Jean shorts, a matching denim vest, graphic tees and the signature Pit Viper Flip-Offs sunglasses, crafted with float resistant™ denim print frames for durability and style. Embracing the nostalgia of ‘90s jet skiing and water sports, these limited-edition Xtreme Blue Jeans are crafted for legends who dare to push the limits.

Wrangler denim has long adorned cowboys and cowgirls in the most extreme conditions out West and at high-octane rodeo events. This new collection gives denim its toughest test yet: water. Outfitted in the new collection, professional jet ski athletes Demi Morgan and Lee Stone were photographed during an action-packed day on the epic waters of Lake Havasu, Arizona. As the first female Jet Ski World Champion and a 10x Jet Ski World Champion, one thing was made clear: denim is now the optimal technology for Xtreme watersports, but please leave doing a backflip on a jet ski in jorts to the professionals.

"Our collaboration brings together the best of both brands — when extreme sports irreverence hooks up with a western legend, the result is undeniably electric. That’s what this collab is all about," said Kai Seggar, partnerships manager at Pit Viper. “We share the absolute confidence that denim is the optimum technology for jet-skiing, waterskiing, rodeo, beach volleyball, and any xtreme activities.”

“This denim-filled collaboration packs the adrenaline and freedom of ‘letting a rodeo bull loose at a pool party’ into the perfect summer outfit, it's unlike anything else on the market,“ said John Meagher, vice president of global marketing, Kontoor. “We have a long-standing history with extreme sports, including rodeo and auto racing, though this collaboration offers a completely fresh take on that. We’re excited to lean into Pit Viper’s irreverence and strength with a younger audience and really wanted to have a bit of fun with this collection.”

Priced between $34.99 - $99.99 the limited-edition collection is now available for purchase exclusively on https://www.wrangler.com.

About Wrangler

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for 75 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

About Pit Viper

Founded in 2012, Pit Viper is the bold outdoor sports accessories and lifestyle brand known for its durable, functional, and expressive eyewear. Pit Viper combines military-grade functionality with expressive design across its range of sunglasses, goggles, and “other crap” aka its line of fun t-shirts, bottoms, hats, rigs, and everything else needed for a good time. Since its founding, Pit Viper has leveraged performance technology to offer solar protection, optimal peripheral vision, and adjustment points for the optimal blend of style and performance. This is a brand for the senders, adventure-seekers, risk-takers and most importantly, anyone serious about taking life less seriously. With a team of Key Players, Pit Viper is dedicated to creating a sense of belonging and camaraderie among those who share a passion for adventure and self expression.