Filson® x Wrangler®: Two Icons of American Craftsmanship Debut Limited-Edition Fall Collection

SEATTLE & GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This fall, two brands deeply rooted in American tradition – Filson®, the 128-year-old American heritage outfitter, and Wrangler®, the authentic American denim brand with a deep rooted Western legacy – have come together to release a limited-edition, 10-piece capsule collection that captures the spirit of the American frontier in form, function, and style.

“Working with Filson has been an incredible opportunity to bring together two American originals in a way that feels both timeless and timely." Share

Designed as a true meeting of minds and materials – one forged in denim and one born of waxed canvas and wool – the collection fuses the DNA of both brands. Classic silhouettes, field-tested fabrics, and iconic design elements create a versatile lineup built for the modern explorer, from the open range to the backwoods trails to the city streets.

This collection highlights Filson’s most iconic fabrics, including British Millerain oil-finish Tin Cloth, sherpa fleece, shearling wool, and Mackinaw Wool, thoughtfully paired with Wrangler’s signature cotton slub denim. It also incorporates Wrangler jeans' legendary “7 Icons,” from the distinctive ‘W’ stitching and rope logo to the seven belt loops, while playful co-branded details add a modern twist.

Highlights include:

The Adventure Shirt: This two-tone Adventure Shirt is built on heritage but made for more. It comes with an indigo cotton body, with Wrangler’s signature “W” stitch on the pockets and washable waxed canvas at the yokes and elbows boasting excellent resistance to abrasion, tears, and weather’s worst.

This two-tone Adventure Shirt is built on heritage but made for more. It comes with an indigo cotton body, with signature “W” stitch on the pockets and washable waxed canvas at the yokes and elbows boasting excellent resistance to abrasion, tears, and weather’s worst. The Adventure Jacket: Crafted from Filson’s signature cotton duck canvas that has been thoroughly saturated with wax under high pressure and heat, this special-edition jacket features a fully zippered front, a ‘W’ stitched chest pocket, and two angled pockets to keep your essentials close at hand.

Crafted from Filson’s signature cotton duck canvas that has been thoroughly saturated with wax under high pressure and heat, this special-edition jacket features a fully zippered front, a ‘W’ stitched chest pocket, and two angled pockets to keep your essentials close at hand. The Adventure Jean: Crafted from 14.5 oz. 100% cotton denim in a dark wash that does not back down, these jeans are reinforced with Filson’s signature tightly woven, waxed duck canvas at the watch pocket, seat, knees, and kick plate for maximum protection. Plus the jeans feature Wrangler’s iconic patch and “W” stitch on the back pockets.

Crafted from 14.5 oz. 100% cotton denim in a dark wash that does not back down, these jeans are reinforced with Filson’s signature tightly woven, waxed duck canvas at the watch pocket, seat, knees, and kick plate for maximum protection. Plus the jeans feature iconic patch and “W” stitch on the back pockets. The Denim Work Jacket: Built with modern frontiersmen in mind, this iconic Filson silhouette is crafted from 14.5 oz. 100% cotton denim in a darkened wash that does not back down from dirty days. With a corduroy-lined collar and cuffs, as well as a high-pile fleece-lined body and insulated sleeves, you will stay warm when weather throws its worst at you.

Built with modern frontiersmen in mind, this iconic Filson silhouette is crafted from 14.5 oz. 100% cotton denim in a darkened wash that does not back down from dirty days. With a corduroy-lined collar and cuffs, as well as a high-pile fleece-lined body and insulated sleeves, you will stay warm when weather throws its worst at you. The Packer Jacket: Featuring a special-edition black denim exterior, Filson’s signature, densely woven Mackinaw wool lining, and a sheepskin-shearling shawl collar with a leather strap, this jacket is cut with just-right proportions for layering up and a caped construction to provide double-layer protection against wild temperature swings.

“Partnering with Wrangler on this collection was about more than just blending styles, it was about honoring the grit, history, and spirit that both our brands are built on. We wanted every piece to feel authentic to both brands, durable enough to last a lifetime, and versatile enough to move from ranch to city,” said Alex Carleton, Chief Creative Officer, Filson.

“Working with Filson has been an incredible opportunity to bring together two American originals in a way that feels both timeless and timely,” said Vivian Rivetti, Vice President of Global Design at Wrangler. “This collaboration is rooted in authenticity. Every fabric, every stitch, every detail reflects the durability and spirit that have defined our brands for generations. We are proud to create pieces that honor the legacy of both Wrangler and Filson while inspiring a new generation of adventurers.”

Blending rugged heritage with modern utility, this capsule is a celebration of American craftsmanship. Built for those who live with purpose and adventure, each piece in the collection honors the legacy of Filson and Wrangler — designed to be worn hard, loved long, and passed down for generations. The Filson x Wrangler collection, which retails from $180 to $750, will be available October 1 at the Filson flagship stores in Seattle and New York City as well as online at Filson.com and Wrangler.com.

IMAGERY

Link to hi-res images, courtesy of Filson® and Wrangler®

About Filson

Established in Seattle in 1897 to outfit prospectors headed for the Yukon, the company’s 128-year legacy is built upon its reputation for honesty, quality, and durability. Filson’s long-lasting gear is the choice of explorers, adventurers, ranchers, hunters, anglers, engineers, and anyone with a passion for the outdoors. Over a century after its founding, the Filson® headquarters remains in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit Filson.com and follow them @Filson1897.

About Wrangler

Wrangler, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for 75 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler® is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler® is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com