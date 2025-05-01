e.l.f. Cosmetics Unleashes “The Many-Trick Pony” Because No One Puts Halo Glow in a Box

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a world of one-trick ponies, e.l.f. delivers a glow that really goes the distance. e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), launches a new campaign today starring multi-hyphenate, multi-talented, multi-tasker, Halo Glow Liquid Filter.

e.l.f. Cosmetics debuts new “The Many-Trick Pony” campaign, featuring the voice of Rebecca Black. The spot highlights e.l.f's multi-hyphenate, multi-talented, multi-tasker, Halo Glow Liquid Filter. Share

And, of course, e.l.f. couldn’t have “The Many-Trick Pony” without a talking horse. And who doesn’t love a talking horse!

The clever and comedic spot literally stops the music, disrupting a perfectly ordinary and expected beauty commercial. “The term `one-trick pony’ is actually very offensive,” interrupts the long-locked pony, blonde extensions blowing in the wind. “We prefer `multi-talented small-boned horse.’”

The voice belongs to singer, songwriter and DJ Rebecca Black. This pony is out to prove that there is more sparkle behind Halo Glow Liquid Filter than meets the eye. Designed to be worn in so many ways—as a glowy base, mixed with foundation, a highlighter, or even solo for a filter-like finish—Halo Glow Liquid Filter is the definition of a workhorse.

"In the e.l.f.iverse, we celebrate many superpowers. Self-expression is encouraged in every beautiful form. When it comes to Halo Glow Liquid Filter, they include cruelty free, accessibility and being the greatest glow booster you’ve ever seen. 'The Many-Trick Pony' is our rally to unapologetically live your bold truths – and an e.l.f.ing hilarious excuse to make a horse talk,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer of e.l.f. Beauty. “We’re not being shy that Halo Glow Liquid Filter can shine in a thousand ways—and you don’t need anyone’s permission to do it. We’re reminding our community that there’s power in e.l.f.ing the status quo, one unexpected move at a time.”

“Becoming the multi-talented small-boned horse was nothing short of an honor,” said Rebecca Black. “The Halo Glow Liquid Filter is such an amazing product, and I am so excited to be working with e.l.f. on such a creative campaign.”

Rebecca Black—yes, the pop-disrupting and cult-followed queer icon, Rebecca Black, whose rise to fame for her 2011 viral sensation “Friday,” was a perfect partner for a product that refuses to be defined by just one moment. The social buzz following the release of her new album “SALVATION" and a sold-out SALVATION tour across the U.S., Europe and the U.K. made her a natural fit for this campaign about reinvention, versatility and, of course, glow.

Directed with a wink and packed with personality, the campaign video starts down the well-worn path of a serious model walking through the fields in an evening gown. Sound familiar? The bold disruption with a kind heart comes from the real heroine, “The Many-Trick Pony”, brimming with sass, charm and humorous self-awareness.

Her message? Don’t underestimate the power of someone or something that can do it all.

“The Many-Trick Pony” campaign is live across digital platforms including Hulu, Amazon, Peacock, Tubi and e.l.f.’s owned channels. The video is part of a broader content ecosystem including out-of-home and social media throughout the U.S., U.K. and Canada. The campaign was created with creative agency partner, Mischief.

And there’s more to come. To anyone who pigeonholes our e.l.f.ies, watch out!

View the full campaign video here.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Cosmetics, our global flagship brand, makes the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face by bringing together the best of beauty, culture and entertainment. Our superpower is delivering universally appealing, premium quality products at accessible prices that are e.l.f. clean and vegan, all double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty free. We are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.

About Rebecca Black:

Rebecca Black (@msrebeccablack) is an artist who defines her own path. An undisputed icon of underground music, fashion, and queer art scenes. Most recently, the internet adored Mexican-American singer, songwriter and DJ stepped into a new era with “SALVATION,” a 7-track project which presents hedonistic, confident bangers that cascade through electronic sounds, drifting from synth-driven confessionals and also pulling back into four-on-the-floor mayhem. These led to performances at the GLAAD Awards and Tamron Hall. Nearly a decade since her iconic cameo in Katy Perry’s video for “Last Friday Night,” Black will join Katy Perry on her tour, following Katy asking Rebecca during the sold-out SALVATION Tour encore in Los Angeles.