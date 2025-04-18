LUX Has Turned Hitting the Like Button Into a Power Move in New Campaign. And We Love How Unapologetic It Is!

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Like button was born on Feb 9, 2009. Ever since, it’s been running the show. With many using likes and comments to pass judgements on women and expressions of beauty, this has led women to quietly self-edit their expressions of beauty.

But LUX believes beauty isn’t something to be measured. It’s meant to be owned. It’s power. It’s strength.

That’s why LUX is flipping the script with its campaign – My Like First. A social first campaign to inspire women to like their own posts first. Not for engagement. Not for the algorithm. But as a bold, unapologetic declaration of self-love. And we are all for it.

On social media, liking one’s own posts is considered cringe and vain – even frowned upon. But LUX wants women to own it and give the Like button a whole new meaning. Women who are liking their own posts are saying loud and clear: “I am beautiful and I already know it.”

With leading actress Yasmine Sabri paving the way, and a wave of unapologetic women across the Middle East and Indonesia joining in, women are making a sassy and bold declaration.

Want in? Hit that heart. For yourself.

Take a look... (https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIRC5KzIMrU/, https://www.instagram.com/p/DIgexbtos4u/, https://www.tiktok.com/@zahraaljunaibi.ae/video/7493911734177041682)

Created in collaboration with VML Singapore, the campaign reflects a shared belief in storytelling that inspires women to own their beauty on their terms.

For more information about the My Like First campaign and to join the movement, follow the hashtag #MyLikeFirst on TikTok and Instagram.

Please view the video here ‐ https://youtube.com/shorts/KSKMrPA58lY

About LUX

LUX has been celebrating beauty and femininity since 1925. We understand that beauty is a woman's armour, her source of strength. It is hers to express, unapologetically. We will continue to help women everywhere to rise above judgements they face at home, in the workplace and in wider society.