Great Clips ® Invites Fans to Check-In for Chance to Win Trip & Tickets to a 2025 Stanley Cup® Final Game

MINNEAPOLIS & NEW YORK & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Clips, the Official Hair Salon of the NHL and NHLPA, today launched its 2025 Stanley Cup® Playoffs sweepstakes, which gives fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a trip and tickets to a 2025 Stanley Cup Final game through the Great Clips app.

Now through May 19, fans can enter the “Check-In to Win Sweepstakes” by downloading and checking in on the Great Clips app. One lucky fan and a guest will win tickets to a Stanley Cup Final game, along with airfare and hotel accommodations. Ten additional fans will receive a $100 USD Great Clips gift card (or $100 in CAD) and a $100 USD NHL Shop gift card (or $100 in CAD). Complete sweepstakes rules and information are available in the Great Clips app.

Great Clips enlisted two NHL stars who know something about checking on the ice – Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche) and Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers) – to help spread the word about the “Check-In to Win Sweepstakes” so fans can see epic checks from the stands during the Stanley Cup Final. To watch a new television spot starring Cale Makar and social media content with Matthew Tkachuk, click here and here.

“Great Clips is bringing an all-new meaning to ‘checking’ during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, so hockey fans can save time and money when they need a haircut,” said Lisa Hake, vice president of marketing and communications at Great Clips, Inc. “By Checking-In on the Great Clips app, hockey fans are one step closer to getting a great haircut at their local salon and one lucky fan will win the unforgettable experience of watching epic checks at a Stanley Cup Final game.”

Great Clips also partnered with popular hockey influencers to help tell fans how to “Check-In to Win” this postseason. Partners include hockey content creator Nasher and Canadian creator Aidan Dale. These creators received haircuts from their local Great Clips salon and created unique content to highlight what fans can win through the Sweepstakes.

Great Clips will put a spotlight on saving time and money as well as the Sweepstakes throughout the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with two national TV commercials featuring Matthew Tkachuk and Cale Makar, on Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards, the League’s advanced approach to dynamic dasherboard advertising during NHL broadcasts, in digital ads and in Great Clips salons across the U.S. and Canada.

To download the Great Clips app and enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win tickets to a 2025 Stanley Cup Final game, visit www.GreatClips.com/great-clips-app.

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips has over 4,400 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by nearly 700 franchisees across the U.S. and Canada. Great Clips franchisees employ more than 30,000 stylists. Great Clips franchised salons provide value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. Getting a great haircut at a Great Clips salon is more convenient than ever with Online Check-In, ReadyNext® text alerts and Clip Notes®. To check in online, visit GreatClips.com or download the free app. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a location near you, visit GreatClips.com.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 260 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, WBD Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Prime Video, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; and via SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™, Sports USA and TuneIn; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League’s inception, powered by SAP. NHL Productions develops compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL’s social and digital platforms. The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL’s social impact platform, NHL Unites, reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. Through the NHL’s investments in communities across North America, the League is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey. Last season, a record number of girls and boys stepped onto the ice and tried hockey for the first time. The NHL’s premiere ball hockey program, NHL STREET, continues its expansion into NHL and non-NHL markets, offering fun and affordable hockey for youth. And in arenas Leaguewide, more than 350 cultural celebrations nights are held, celebrating fans of all backgrounds. The League’s efforts continue to foster more inclusive environments and grow the game through a greater diversity of participants.

About the National Hockey League Players’ Association

The National Hockey League Players’ Association, established in 1967, is a labour organization whose members are the players in the National Hockey League. The NHLPA works on behalf of the players in varied disciplines such as labour relations, product licensing, marketing, international hockey and community relations, all in furtherance of its efforts to promote its members and the game of hockey. In 1999, the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund was launched as a way for the players to give something back to the game they love. Over the past 25 years, tens of thousands of deserving children in 40 countries have benefited from the players' donations of hockey equipment. NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated more than $26 million to grassroots hockey programs, making it the largest program of its kind. For more information on the NHLPA, please visit www.nhlpa.com.