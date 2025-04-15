New BioTalent Canada Resource for Alberta’s Bio-Economy Will Enhance Diversity

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the Canadian bio-economy facing a critical talent shortage, a new resource library has been launched to help employers address their workforce needs. Developed by BioTalent Canada, this comprehensive collection of resources empowers organizations to attract, hire and retain diverse talent—strengthening their workforce and driving innovation.

“Workforce diversity isn’t just a value—it’s a competitive advantage.” Share

A key component of this initiative focuses on access, community and belonging — or Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA). Almost all empirical research illustrates that diverse teams drive stronger business outcomes, yet many bio-economy employers struggle to implement effective IDEA strategies. The IDEA resource library provides practical tools to help organizations embed these principles into their recruitment, onboarding and workplace culture. By fostering inclusive workplaces, employers can tap into a broader talent pool, address labour shortages and drive their businesses forward while building a workforce that reflects their communities.

“Workforce diversity isn’t just a value—it’s a competitive advantage,” said Rob Henderson, President and CEO of BioTalent Canada. “Employers who embed IDEA into their hiring and retention strategies are better positioned for long-term success. This library ensures they have the right tools to make that happen.”

BioTalent Canada’s labour market research indicates 18,800 additional workers will be needed across Western Canada’s bio-economy by 2029. With many small-to-medium enterprises operating without dedicated HR support, the library provides practical, high-impact solutions to address workforce gaps.

“BioAlberta is committed to strengthening Alberta's bio-economy by equipping employers with the necessary tools to thrive,” said Robb Stoddard, President and CEO of BioAlberta. “This resource library provides employers with actionable resources to implement inclusive hiring practices and foster workplace environments that attract and retain top talent. This initiative aligns with our mission to drive thought leadership and innovation within the sector.”

The IDEA resource library will remain a permanent fixture on BioTalent Canada’s website, ensuring continued access to these valuable tools. The long-term success of Canada’s bio-economy depends on employers' ability to attract and retain skilled talent. By investing in IDEA-focused strategies, businesses not only strengthen their workforce but also gain a competitive edge in an evolving industry. These resources form an addition to other BioTalent Canada tools devoted to IDEA like the I.D.E.A.L. Bioscience Employer™ Recognition program which recognizes organizations demonstrating leadership in IDEA practices. In addition to employer recognitions, BioTalent Canada has the I.D.E.A.L. Scholarship™ program, which is now open for applications for 2025 and will grant three scholarships of $10,000 each to students who respectively identify as Indigenous, a newcomer or Canadian with a disability to attend Canadian University or College.

Employers can start strengthening their workforce today by accessing the library at biotalent.ca/IDEAResources.

Rob Henderson is available for comment.

The Province of Alberta is working in partnership with the Government of Canada to provide employment support programs and services.

About BioTalent Canada

BioTalent Canada supports the people behind life-changing science. Trusted as the go-to source for labour market intelligence, BioTalent Canada guides bio-economy stakeholders with evidence-based data and industry-driven standards. BioTalent Canada, as a workforce development council, is focused on igniting the industry’s brainpower, bridging the gap between job-ready talent and employers, and ensuring the long-term agility, resiliency, and sustainability of one of Canada’s most vital sectors.

BioTalent Canada has received varied distinctions following thorough and independent analyses of the organization. By practicing the same industry standards it recommends to partners, the organization has been honored with the following titles:

Great Place to Work ® since 2019 and one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare for 2023 by Great Place to Work Canada ®

since 2019 and one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare for 2023 by Great Place to Work Canada The Best Leader in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the 2024 Best Ottawa Business Awards

2024 Collaboration Catalyst by Magnet Network

One of Canada’s Best Places to Work by HRD Canada for 2024

5-Star Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Employer by Canadian HR Reporter for 2024

For more information, please visit biotalent.ca.

About The Alberta IDEA Resource library

The IDEA Resource Library is Alberta’s first dedicated collection of resources aimed at helping bio-economy employers implement effective Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility (IDEA) strategies. This initiative provides organizations—particularly small-to-medium enterprises lacking HR infrastructure—with practical tools, guides, and best practices to foster inclusive workplaces, improve workforce retention, and enhance operational efficiency. By leveraging these resources, employers can not only address talent shortages but also create stronger, more innovative teams that reflect the diverse communities they serve.