Merz Aesthetics® Announces Salma Hayek Pinault as First-Ever Global Brand Ambassador for Ultherapy PRIME, the Next Generation Platform for Nonsurgical Skin Lifting and Tightening Treatments

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merz Aesthetics®, the world’s largest dedicated medical aesthetics business, is proud to announce world-renowned actress, director and producer, Salma Hayek Pinault, as the first-ever global brand ambassador for Ultherapy PRIME.

Redefining the future in medical aesthetics, Ultherapy PRIME is an advanced micro-focused ultrasound platform for personalized, non-invasive skin lifting and tightening.1,2 It is intended to lift and sculpt the skin of the upper face, lower face, neck and décolleté.1 It takes just one session, has no downtime, and delivers results that can last up to a year or more.1-3

With her unwavering commitment to authenticity, Salma Hayek Pinault trusts Ultherapy PRIME for a personalized, natural-looking lift, with results that can last up to a year or more .1-3 This collaboration reflects a shared belief in empowering individuals to look and feel their best to fuel confidence worldwide.

Salma Hayek Pinault is a highly acclaimed, Academy Award-nominated actress and Emmy-winning director, also celebrated for her work as a producer. She passionately advocates for causes that align with her core values and beliefs and has long supported several leading nonprofit organizations. As a strong advocate for authentic self-expression and looking great at any age, she encourages others to embrace treatments that enhance their natural features.

“Self-care is essential. Years on screen have taught me to embrace my journey and seek treatments that enhance my natural beauty,” said Salma Hayek Pinault. “Ultherapy PRIME boosts my production of collagen and elastin exactly where I need it*, giving me a long-lasting**, natural-looking lift. It's noninvasive, takes only one session, and has zero downtime. It is the future of beauty, and that’s why I can't stop talking about it."1-3,6

The Ultherapy PRIME platform is the evolution of Ultherapy® which has been recognized as the Gold Standard in non-invasive skin lifting and tightening.2 Built on Ultherapy®’s legacy of proven, natural-looking results, Ultherapy PRIME redefines the future of nonsurgical skin lifting and tightening by uniquely combining an advanced micro-focused ultrasound platform with vivid real-time imaging.1 These advancements promote a safer and more effective, personalized lift that can last up to a year or more, paired with younger-looking skin.1-5

Since its September 2024 launch, Ultherapy PRIME has already been cleared in over 80% of our targeted markets, with more approvals expected in 2025.***

"We are proud and excited about the recent launch of Ultherapy PRIME, our next-generation platform for non-invasive skin lifting and tightening and a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering meaningful innovations to our customers," said Bob Rhatigan, CEO of Merz Aesthetics®. "As we continue to expand the global footprint of this launch, we are thrilled to collaborate with Salma Hayek Pinault as the first-ever global brand ambassador for Ultherapy PRIME. At Merz Aesthetics® we empower individuals to embrace their unique beauty with confidence, and our collaboration with Salma Hayek Pinault compellingly embodies this purpose.”

To learn more and find a provider near you, visit Ultherapy.com. Follow @Ultherapy on Instagram for the latest news from Ultherapy PRIME and Hayek Pinault.

About Merz Aesthetics®

Merz Aesthetics® is a medical aesthetics business with a long history of empowering health care professionals, patients, and employees to live every day with confidence. We aim to help people around the world look, feel and live like the best versions of themselves – however they define it. Clinically proven, its product portfolio includes injectables and devices designed to meet each patient’s needs Being family owned for more than 115 years, Merz Aesthetics® is known for building unique connections with customers who feel like family. Merz Aesthetics®’ global headquarters is in Raleigh, N.C., USA, with a commercial presence in 90 countries worldwide. It is also a part of Merz Group, which was founded in 1908 and is based in Frankfurt, Germany. Learn more at merzaesthetics.com.

About Ultherapy®

The noninvasive Ultherapy® procedure is intended for dermatological sculpting and lifting of the dermis on the upper face, lower face, neck and décolleté. The most common side effects reported in clinical trials were redness, swelling, pain and transient nerve effects. Reported adverse events from post-marketing surveillance are available in the Instructions for Use (IFU). Please see the IFU for product information.

* The exact skin depth targeting occurs due to real-time visualization

** lasts up to a year or more

***Ultherapy PRIME is currently unavailable in China, India, Azerbaijan, Russia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon

References:

Ulthera® Instructions for Use. Fabi SG, Joseph J, Sevi J, Green JB, Peterson JD. Optimizing patient outcomes by customizing treatment with microfocused ultrasound with visualization: gold standard consensus guidelines from an expert panel. J Drugs Dermatol. 2019;18(5):426-432. Werschler WP, Werschler PS. Longterm efficacy of micro-focused ultrasound with visualization for lifting and tightening lax facial and neck skin using a customized vectoring treatment method. J Clin Aesthet Dermatol. 2016;9(2):27-33. Pavicic T, Ballard JR, Bykovskaya T, et al. Microfocused ultrasound with visualization: consensus on safety and review of energy-based devices. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2022;21(2):636-647. Goldie K, Kerscher M, Fabi SG, Hirano C, Landau M, Lim TS, Woolery-Lloyd H, Mariwalla K, Park JY, Yutskovskaya Y. Skin Quality - A Holistic 360° View: Consensus Results. Clin Cosmet Investig Dermatol. 2021 Jun 14;14:643-654. doi: 10.2147/CCID.S309374. PMID: 34163203; PMCID: PMC8214518. Marquardt K, Hartmann C, Wegener F, Park JY, Halbert D, Hsu S, Hengl T. Microfocused Ultrasound With Visualization Induces Remodeling of Collagen and Elastin Within the Skin. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2025 Jan;24(1):e16638

© 2025 Ulthera, Inc. All Rights Reserved. MERZ AESTHETICS® is a trademark and/or registered trademark of Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. ULTHERA, ULTHERAPY, and ULTHERAPY PRIME are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Ulthera, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries.

Various features of the ULTHERA® System are covered by U.S. patents identified at https://merzaesthetics.com/patents/. Other U.S. and international patents to which Ulthera, Inc. has rights are issued, published, or pending.