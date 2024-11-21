Pro Football Retired Players Association Names LIGHT Helmets as the ‘Official Helmet of PFRPA’

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA) has named LIGHT Helmets, the maker of the lightest protective sports headgear, as the ‘Official Helmet of PFRPA.’ Through this corporate sponsorship, they are joining forces to build a safer sport for players at all levels—past, present, and future.

Both organizations share a deep commitment to player safety and well-being, with LIGHT Helmets providing advanced helmet technology to protect current and former players. Through this partnership, PFRPA members will act as ambassadors of LIGHT Helmets and be the engine of the relationship between LIGHT, the PFRPA, and the wider football community. This collaboration underscores the belief that empowering those who came before is key to the future of football.

“I looked up to these retired NFL players as heroes back when I played football, as my business career developed; and we are thrilled to be working with such a remarkable group of retired athletes to help change the equipment and associated expectations of how athletes are protected,” said Nicholas Esayian, CEO of LIGHT Helmets. “We love the game of football, the lessons it teaches, and are proud to be the fastest growing head health and technology company in the space.”

LIGHT Helmets designs, manufactures, and sells helmets for all levels of play, from the NFL down to the youth level, leveraging military and auto racing technology which allows the absolute best level of protection coupled with lower weight. The reduction in weight is a performance advantage and all plays a critical role in terms of safety.

Former NFL players, who are currently involved in promoting LIGHT Helmets, include Tony Romo, Mark Sanchez, Drew Stanton, and more. After hanging up their cleats, retired players have a unique reference point in terms of what equipment is the best, giving them an opportunity to continue supporting the football community, even when their time on the field has come to an end.

“LIGHT Helmets is making strides in player safety across all levels of football, and this is a great opportunity for those who built the game to protect the next generation of athletes,” said PFRPA Executive Director Joe Agbasi. “This partnership affords our retired NFL players a way to stay close to football, as they inspire younger players to take safety seriously in order to enjoy life both on and off the field.”

As PFRPA members are foundational elements of their respective football communities, their voices are heard in conjunction with safety and player performance and this collaboration further emphasizes the importance of player safety.

About LIGHT Helmets

LIGHT Helmets manufactures and distributes the lightest and safest protective headgear for professional, amateur and youth athletes. Its products are sold direct to professional, amateur and youth sports teams and leagues and are also available at retailers including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walmart and Scheels. LIGHT Helmets are worn by players in 24 out of 32 NFL teams, as well as in 29 NCAA locker rooms and have earned the highest rating of “Five Stars” by Virginia Tech. In conjunction with its advisory board of noted physicians, LIGHT developed its revolutionary products utilizing advanced materials from the battlefield, military aviation, and auto racing. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About PFRPA

PFRPA is a champion for retired NFL players, dedicated to bettering the lives of those who contributed to the game. PFRPA, the first court-established retired NFL player organization, through its leadership and dedication, has been on a mission to solidify and preserve the legacy of retired NFL players. Through the Greater Good Fund, PFRPA’s 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, PFRPA develops various health and welfare programs, designed exclusively for retired NFL players. The Football Greats Alliance, PFRPA’s licensing agency, develops partnerships to drive meaningful revenue for retired NFL players and provide revenue for the Greater Good Fund to support all retired players. To date, more than 10,200 retired players and more than 3,500 players’ spouses have enrolled in PFRPA insurance benefits. For more information about PFRPA, visit www.pfrpa.com.