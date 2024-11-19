NUSO Expands Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Capabilities with Acquisition of T-Metrics

CLAYTON, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NUSO, a global provider of cloud-based communications, collaboration, and customer experience as a service for business, announced the acquisition of T-Metrics, a provider of advanced contact center solutions and communication tools for the enterprise, US Federal, State, and Local government markets. This acquisition solidifies NUSO’s commitment to delivering resilient, scalable and customizable communication solutions that empower business, government, and educational organizations of all sizes to communicate with their customers, engage their employees, and stay competitive.

By integrating T-Metrics' capabilities, NUSO expands its reach and impact, offering clients contact centers with enterprise customer experience tools that meet rigorous security demands. T-Metrics is uniquely positioned in the contact center industry, delivering solutions that meet the highest government security standards in any deployment model. T-Metrics offers certified cloud-based solutions that comply with FedRAMP, StateRAMP and TXRAMP requirements, and premise-based (JITC) solutions, enabling it to serve critical government sectors and high-security industries with unmatched flexibility and security.

“The combination of NUSO and T-Metrics offers a comprehensive, customer-centered, omnichannel solution that will connect businesses, schools and governments with their customers and users. Our decision to acquire T-Metrics was made easy as we discovered the remarkable talent within the team, which aligns with our customer-experience vision,” said Matt Siemens, CEO, NUSO. “I'm excited to welcome T-Metrics employees, partners and customers to NUSO!”

Arthur Pravato, CEO of T-Metrics, added, “This partnership with NUSO accelerates our growth strategy, enhances our ability to address evolving market demands and expands our service offerings, enabling us to deliver even greater value to our customers. We’re excited about the value this combination offers to our clients and partners.”

NUSO’s platform, now further bolstered by T-Metrics’ technology and expertise, is committed to delivering advanced, affordable, and secure communication solutions. Clients across industries, including federal, state and local government, healthcare, and education, will benefit from the combination of NUSO's decade of cloud communications experience, T-Metrics’ proven track record of delivering robust, reliable communication infrastructures, and the combined team's high level of personalized service and solution-oriented support. This powerful combination is augmented by seamless integrations into Microsoft Teams™ and Zoom™ Phone, business reputation management tools like NUSO Brand Watch and Branded Calling ID (BCID), the industry's only inbound redundancy capability in NUSOflex, and robust text messaging solutions.

Q Advisors, a global TMT investment banking boutique, acted as exclusive financial advisor to T Metrics in connection with the transaction.

For more information about NUSO’s expanded services and solutions, please visit www.nuso.cloud.

About NUSO, LLC

NUSO is a global software as a service provider of cloud collaboration, unified communications and contact center solutions designed to simplify and streamline business communications. Serving businesses in the U.S. and the U.K., NUSO’s platform is known for its resilience, inbound redundancy, and affordable, high-quality service. With a recent ISO 27001:2022 certification, NUSO is committed to providing secure and reliable communications solutions worldwide.

About T-Metrics

Founded in 1989, T-Metrics is a leading provider of contact center solutions, offering a suite of customizable tools designed to optimize customer interactions across voice, chat, email, and SMS. With a dedication to reliability, flexibility, and customer satisfaction, T-Metrics serves clients across industries, including government and healthcare, with solutions that adapt to the changing needs of modern businesses.