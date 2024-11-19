Bell Media and StackAdapt Partner to Accelerate Canadian Programmatic Growth

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StackAdapt (www.stackadapt.com), a leading multi-channel advertising platform, and Bell Media, Canada’s leading media and entertainment company, today announced a partnership to enable Bell Media’s premium inventory across connected TV (CTV), display, video, audio, and digital out-of-home (DOOH) channels through StackAdapt’s platform. This collaboration offers agencies and brands unmatched reach and precision in digital advertising in Canada, backed by two of the country’s foremost programmatic leaders.

StackAdapt’s unique integration with Bell Media brings advertisers streamlined access to the best of Canadian CTV and digital inventory, designed to meet the complex demands of modern buyers. With CTV demand in Canada continuing to grow, this partnership equips advertisers to scale campaigns effectively across the country’s largest and fastest-growing digital landscape.

“Partnering with Bell Media amplifies our mission to offer premium, accessible inventory to Canadian advertisers across all channels,” said Greg Joseph, VP of Inventory Development at StackAdapt. “Together, we’re strengthening Canada’s programmatic ecosystem, empowering advertisers with unparalleled tools to engage audiences in meaningful ways.”

“This partnership with StackAdapt marks a strategic step forward in aligning Bell Media’s premium CTV and digital inventory with the evolving needs of advertisers in Canada and beyond,” said Sabrina Segal, Director of Advanced Advertising and National Sales at Bell Media. “With a projected 350% increase in our CTV inventory by 2025, far outpacing the industry, this collaboration ensures our advertising clients can effectively leverage our expansive portfolio of assets to make a strong impact in a highly competitive digital landscape.”

As advertisers seek to expand their CTV and digital reach, this partnership leverages StackAdapt’s robust programmatic capabilities, enabling brands to build impactful campaigns across Bell Media’s diverse premium inventory, with the upcoming addition of live sports as we scale our partnership. This integration reinforces StackAdapt’s position as the preferred programmatic platform for marketers everywhere, and further enhances both Bell Media and StackAdapt’s commitment to driving innovation within Canada’s programmatic space.

“Gaining access to Bell Media's inventory through StackAdapt has enabled us to expand our CTV reach and revitalize our campaigns for increased growth and audience reach,” says David Olynyk, Managing Director at Evolve Agency Group. “As Connected TV consumption continues its explosive growth, this strategic partnership empowers us to deliver precisely targeted campaigns to Canadian audiences with unparalleled reach and efficiency."

This partnership marks a significant milestone for the Canadian advertising landscape, showcasing the power of collaboration between two industry leaders to unlock new opportunities for advertisers and enhance the overall programmatic ecosystem. By joining forces, Bell Media and StackAdapt ensure that agencies and brands have efficient access to high-quality content, empowering them to reach audiences effectively and achieve their advertising goals.

About StackAdapt

StackAdapt is a multi-channel programmatic advertising platform used by hundreds of brands and agencies around the world. StackAdapt’s data-driven platform combines state-of-the-art machine learning with a clean and intuitive user interface to provide media buyers with an easy way to plan, execute, and drive the best performance across all devices, inventory, and publishing partners. StackAdapt has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, is rated the number 1 demand-side platform (DSP) on G2, and is the highest-performing and easiest-to-use platform. For further information, visit www.stackadapt.com.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada’s leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes Canada’s most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada’s cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec’s fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country’s leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services. As a content leader and partner in Sphere Media, Montréal’s Grande Studios, and Dome Productions, one of North America’s leading production facilities providers, Bell Media is committed to keeping Canadians entertained and informed.

Bell Media also offers best-in-class technology, marketing, and analytics support through Bell Marketing `Platform, an omnichannel self-serve platform which includes Bell Analytics, Strategic Audience Management (SAM), and Bell DSP, in addition to advanced advertising solutions, including Linear Addressable TV, Addressable Audio, and ads on Crave. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada’s largest communications company. 1 Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.