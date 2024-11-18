Exact Sciences Partners with Actor and TV Personality Carlos Ponce to Increase Awareness of Colon Cancer Screening Among Hispanic Community

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exact Sciences, a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, is proud to announce a new partnership with award-winning Hispanic actor, TV personality and philanthropist Carlos Ponce, as part of its efforts to increase awareness of colorectal cancer – also known as colon cancer – and the importance of screening within the Hispanic community. The company recently launched a Spanish-language advertising campaign.

Ponce is passionate about using his platform for cancer awareness – especially as it relates to different types of cancers that are significantly impacting the Hispanic community, like colon cancer. “As Latinos, sometimes we don’t like to talk about health topics – partially because we want to be strong, proud, and not worry or burden our families – and I think this is particularly the case for us as Latino men,” said the award-winning Hispanic actor, Ponce. “I’ve learned over the past few years that it’s our responsibility to talk about health issues with our loved ones. Knowledge is power, and knowing about available testing options for colon cancer is one of the best ways to make sure we’re present in our families’ lives—now and in the future.”

If caught in the early stages, colon cancer is treatable in about 90% of people*, and yet it remains a critical health issue within the Hispanic community.1 Despite recommendations from the American Cancer Society that all adults of average risk who are 45+ should get screened for colon cancer, less than half (49%) of eligible Hispanic adults undergo recommended screening.3,1 Those rates are even lower among Hispanic adults ages 45-49.1

“The most concerning fact about colorectal cancer in the Hispanic community is the increase in cases among people under 50 years of age; the Hispanic community has a higher percentage of cases among this younger population than non-Hispanic whites.” said Dr. Xavier Llor, MD, PhD, gastroenterologist and specialist at Yale Medicine. “While preventable, colorectal cancer remains one of the least prevented forms of cancer. Early screening and prevention efforts are crucial and have the potential to impact outcomes. Screening should begin at age 45 if there is no close family history of this cancer.”

Exact Sciences’ partnership with Ponce will help raise awareness among Hispanic adults about the importance of early detection through regular colon cancer screening, with the Cologuard® test as a safe, effective testing option that people can do in the comfort and privacy of their own home, with no special prep and without missing a day of work. The partnership will share educational content in English and Spanish, as well as personal stories, and will complement Exact Sciences’ first Spanish advertisement, which debuted in September.

“Our partnership with Carlos Ponce reflects our commitment to help bridge the gap in colon cancer screening, especially in communities where tailored education and resources are needed,” said Jeremy Truxal, vice president of marketing at Exact Sciences. “Through this partnership, we aim to reach more individuals with crucial information about the benefits of early detection to help make a difference in health outcomes in the Hispanic community.”

By promoting awareness and providing Spanish educational resources, including a Spanish-language website, Exact Sciences and Ponce hope to increase screening rates and ultimately improve colon cancer survival rates for the Hispanic community.

Adults aged 45 or older at average risk for colorectal cancer can ask their doctor if Cologuard is right for them. Learn more or request a kit at Cologuard.com.

* Based on 5-year survival

