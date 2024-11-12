Repare Therapeutics Announces Agreement with the US National Cancer Institute to Advance the Development of Camonsertib

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) has been executed to advance the development of camonsertib as an anticancer agent in collaboration with the Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program (CTEP) of the US National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the US National Institutes of Health.

“ This partnership with the CTEP allows the research community to investigate the full clinical potential of camonsertib more easily and we believe it will provide additional clinical development catalysts for the program,” said Lloyd M. Segal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Repare.

Camonsertib, a potential best-in-class oral small molecule ATR inhibitor, has demonstrated significant anti-tumor activity in preclinical and clinical studies. Ongoing clinical trials in patients with metastatic solid tumors are evaluating the safety and efficacy of camonsertib as monotherapy and in combination with Repare’s PKMYT1 inhibitor, lunresertib, with chemotherapy and with palliative external beam radiotherapy. Camonsertib monotherapy has demonstrated an encouraging signal of prolonged progression-free survival in patients with ATM-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. Recent Phase 1 results of camonsertib in combination with radiotherapy have shown benefit, including complete responses, in patients with ATM-altered tumors across various histologies.

The Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program (CTEP) of the NCI facilitates the development of promising cancer therapies by collaborating with researchers and industry partners. CTEP's mission is to improve the lives of cancer patients by finding better ways to treat, control and cure cancer. CTEP is interested in combination studies involving camonsertib and various aspects of radiation therapy, and translational studies to identify predictive biomarkers.

