Matica Biotechnology Establishes CDMO Partnership with KaliVir Immunotherapeutics

COLLEGE STATION, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matica Biotechnology Inc. (Matica Bio), a CDMO specializing in viral vector development and manufacturing, announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with KaliVir Immunotherapeutics, a U.S.-based clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cutting-edge, multi-mechanistic oncolytic viral immunotherapies.

KaliVir is at the forefront of developing novel cancer therapies using its proprietary Vaccinia Enhanced Template (VET™) platform. This platform allows for the expression and systemic delivery of multiple therapeutic transgenes. KaliVir’s lead clinical candidate, VET3-TGI, expresses interleukin-12 and a TGFbeta inhibitor.

Under this new partnership, Matica Bio will utilize its proprietary cell line, MatiMax™, to explore a new manufacturing process for KaliVir’s oncolytic virus product.

Helena Chaye, CEO of KaliVir, stated, “Our collaboration with Matica Bio allows us to accelerate the development of our oncolytic virus therapies. This agreement is expected to expand our strategic partnership across all phases of product development.”

“The development of production processes for viral vectors is crucial for the stable production of high-quality therapeutics. Through this agreement, we aim to leverage our high-performance MatiMax™ cell line and CGT manufacturing expertise to actively support KaliVir’s oncolytic virus program,” said Paul Kim, CEO of Matica Bio.

Matica Biotechnology has viral vector facilities in College Station, Texas, purpose-built and equipped with single-use system to develop and produce viral vectors, a key raw material for cell and gene therapies. In June 2023, Matica successfully developed its proprietary MatiMax™ cell line, enhancing viral vector production efficiency. The company continues to expand its contract service orders while advancing biomanufacturing technologies.

About Matica Bio

Matica Biotechnology is a viral vector Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that leverages advanced technologies at its purpose-built cGMP facility. With industry-leading expertise in process development, assay development, and cGMP manufacturing, Matica Bio serves as a trusted partner, seamlessly supporting its clients with streamlined operations throughout every stage of projects. Collaborating across five Matica sites worldwide, Matica Bio delivers excellence in the CDMO domain through innovations such as MatiMax™ proprietary cell lines, in-line process monitoring, and single-use technologies.

To learn more about Matica Bio, Please visit www.maticabio.com.

About KaliVir Therapeutics

KaliVir Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company at the forefront of developing next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies. By harnessing the unique advantages of the vaccinia platform, KaliVir engineers optimized viral backbones to create innovative candidates for cancer treatment. The Company's proprietary Vaccinia Enhanced Template (VET™) platform integrates multiple genetic modifications, allowing for the systemic delivery of oncolytic vaccinia candidates and the targeted expression of therapeutic transgenes within tumors.

The Company is actively expanding its pipeline using the VET™ platform, with its capabilities validated through strategic global partnerships with Astellas Pharma and Roche. Currently, the Company has two product candidates in Phase 1 clinical trials: ASP1012, exclusively licensed and led by Astellas Pharma, and its internal lead candidate, VET3-TGI. With multiple therapeutic candidates progressing through clinical development, KaliVir is positioned as a leader in innovative cancer therapies.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, KaliVir is committed to revolutionizing cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.kalivir.com.