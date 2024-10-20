e.l.f. is presenting ‘Dupe That!’ across more than 280 feet across 22 LED screens of the marquee E-Panel wall in The World Trade Center retail complex in New York (Photo: Business Wire)

e.l.f. Beauty’s New Challenge: ‘Dupe That!’, an Invitation to Other Companies to Join the Unicorn Parade to Make Positive Impacts

As a purpose-led, results-driven company, e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by our vision to be a bold disruptor with a kind heart and has an unequivocal ambition to make positive impacts on people, product and the planet.

Today, the company launched a bold stop-in-your tracks campaign to support its mantra that when a business both does good and is good, anything is e.l.f.ing possible: Introducing ‘Dupe That!’

The campaign encourages the community to read e.l.f.’s FY 2024 Impact Report and participate in being good and doing good. The company believes an environment in which companies lift each other up to do better elevates the entire playing field so we all win.

“Our e.l.f. ethos powers purpose, our purpose powers people, our people power performance – and our performance powers possibilities,” said Kory Marchisotto, e.l.f. Beauty’s Chief Marketing Officer. “The more we unapologetically lean into our purpose, the stronger the signals to keep using our megaphone to help make the world an increasingly brighter place for every eye, lip and face. At e.l.f.’s core is democratizing access – to the best of beauty, to wealth creation, to level playing fields in sports and business, to wellness, to a better planet and, perhaps most importantly, to doing it all with kindness. Please, DUPE THAT!”

e.l.f. is presenting ‘Dupe That!’ across more than 280 feet across 22 LED screens of the marquee E-Panel wall in The World Trade Center retail complex in New York, a two-page spread in The New York Times and throughout e.l.f.’s social-media ecosystem. The company that stands with every eye, lip and face calls on others to join a parade of goodness. The more unicorns, the better.

The campaign was created with partner agency Madwell. In an eye-catching call to action, the approach highlights fanciful unicorns set against tangible, quantitative facts:

Democratizing access to the best of beauty with the ability to buy five e.l.f. lip oils for the price of one of its prestige competitors*

Leading with a kind heart, donating at least 2% of previous-year profits to drive positive change

Changing the board game as the only U.S. publicly traded company – out of approximately 4,100 – to have a corporate board of directors that is 78% women and 44% diverse

Making every one of e.l.f.’s 500+ employees an owner, granting more than $180 million in equity – excluding the executive team – since 2014

Standing with every eye, lip, face, paw and fin with double cruelty-free certification from PETA and Leaping Bunny Program

The company released its third annual Impact Report earlier this month, detailing actions and progress in supporting positive impacts for people, product and the planet across the company’s five brands: e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Keys Soulcare, Well People and NATURIUM.

Also in October, e.l.f. with North Carolina A&T University published the Not-So-White Paper, a researched-based report underscoring the impactful role that board diversity plays in the success of U.S. publicly traded companies.

This collective work reinforces e.l.f.’s vision to be a different kind of company that operates with positivity, inclusivity and accessibility.

Read the Impact Report here: https://www.elfbeauty.com/articles/2024-impact-report

*U.S. price average on Sept. 18, 2024

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. e.l.f. is a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities, through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. The mission is clear: to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. e.l.f. Beauty and its brands, e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Keys Soulcare, Well People and NATURIUM, are led by purpose, driven by results and elevated by superpowers. e.l.f. Beauty offers e.l.f. clean and vegan products and proudly stands as the first beauty company with Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. With a kind heart at the center of e.l.f.'s ethos, the company donates 2% of net profits to organizations that make positive impacts.