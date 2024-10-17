Local Express Announces Strategic Partnership with Swiftly to Elevate Ecommerce and Omnichannel Solutions

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Local Express, a leader in ecommerce software solutions specifically designed for grocery stores, supermarkets, and food retailers, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Swiftly, a leading provider of retail technology solutions. This partnership is set to revolutionize the shopping experience by integrating Local Express’s robust ecommerce capabilities with Swiftly’s state-of-the-art Digital Platform.

This collaboration aims to empower retailers by enhancing their digital presence and maximizing their advertising revenue. By combining Local Express's comprehensive ecommerce platform with Swiftly’s innovative retail media technology, retailers will now be able to offer a seamless online shopping experience while also leveraging targeted advertising opportunities directly on their digital platforms.

A Strategic Fit for Digital Evolution

“Joining forces with Swiftly represents a significant step forward in our mission to support food retailers in their digital transformation journeys,” said Bagrat Safarian, CEO of Local Express. “Swiftly’s Digital Platform complements our ecommerce offerings perfectly, allowing us to offer our clients an unparalleled opportunity to drive revenue through personalized, data-driven advertising.”

The integration of Swiftly’s Digital Platform with Local Express’s ecommerce solution will enable retailers to deliver highly relevant ads to consumers at the point of purchase, enhancing the shopping experience and increasing sales. This partnership is designed to not only streamline operations but also to provide insights into consumer behavior, thereby helping retailers make more informed business decisions.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Local Express to bring even more value to retailers as they continue their digital transformation,” said Henry Kim, CEO of Swiftly. “Our Retail Media SDK will enable Local Express’s ecommerce solution to not only elevate retailer’s online shopping experience but also to unlock new revenue streams through targeted, data-driven advertising. Together, we’re helping retailers adapt to the evolving market and thrive in the digital space.”

About Local Express

Local Express is the leading provider of ecommerce solutions for food retailers. Our platform is designed to help food retailers build a powerful online presence, adapt to a changing market environment, and compete effectively. With features like omnichannel made-to-order, AI catalog data harmonization, and AI product recommendations, Local Express is dedicated to revolutionizing the way grocery shopping is done. For more information, visit www.localexpress.io.

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a leading provider of technology and retail media and technology solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly offers innovative solutions that drive retail engagement and enable retailers to own the digital relationship with their customers. Swiftly's Retail Tools, Mobile Platforms, Analytics Tools, and Retail Media Network enable retailers to accelerate sales and build loyalty while enabling brands to reach more shoppers and amplify campaigns using the power of 1st party data. Trusted by hundreds of iconic brands, Swiftly is democratizing retail technology and giving retailers the tools they need to compete in today's crowded marketplace. For more information visit www.swiftly.com