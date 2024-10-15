Perceptive Completes Successful Clinical Study of World’s First 3D Intraoral OCT Dental Imaging System at PDS Health

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perceptive, a leader in next-generation intraoral scanners and dental robotics, has successfully completed an early feasibility study of the world's first in-vivo 3D intraoral Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) system in collaboration with PDS Health™. PDS Health, a leading integrated dental and medical support organization with over 1,000 offices across the U.S., partnered on this landmark study to explore the potential of advanced imaging technology in real-world dental practice.

Imagine a cone beam computed tomography image made using light instead of X-rays: by utilizing infrared light, it triples the sensitivity in detecting cavities compared to X-rays and enables the detection of cracks and demineralization—all with intraoral scanner-like usability. This new imaging modality makes it easier for dentists to detect the reasons to recommend necessary treatments and gives patients the information and trust necessary to accept them.

Research shows that a significant percentage of patients reject recommended treatments, which negatively impacts both their oral and systemic health. Many dental conditions are asymptomatic and only detectable with low-sensitivity X-rays, sometimes leading to misdiagnoses or conflicting diagnoses and a lack of patient trust.

Perceptive’s OCT technology enables dentists to detect dental issues with confidence and improve patient trust by presenting patients with clear, easy-to-understand 3D models. With over 90% sensitivity to dental pathology—three times the accuracy of traditional X-rays and without the risks associated with ionizing radiation—this system provides an unprecedented level of diagnostic detail in an easy to understand way.

During the study at PDS Health, Perceptive’s OCT system detected and identified issues when patients presented with symptoms such as sensitivity where traditional X-rays and exams could not determine the cause or location of the problem preoperatively. These causes include recurrent caries, voids, and cracks extending into the dentin. This advanced diagnostic capability, coupled with detailed 3D visuals, contributed to improved diagnosis of patients and increased treatment acceptance as patients were better able to understand their condition and the need for intervention.

“During the study, it became clear that Perceptive’s imaging technology operates at a higher level than traditional intraoral scanners. I’ve used various scanners for years, but this one stood out—it wasn’t affected by moisture or condensation, and it allowed me to see into the deeper layers of the tooth with remarkable clarity,” said Karim Zaklama, DDS, a general dentist and multi-practice owner supported by PDS Health, and a lead investigator in the study. “With this technology, I was able to diagnose issues in patients who presented with symptoms that couldn’t be identified using conventional methods. Both my patients and I felt reassured knowing that we could finally pinpoint the problems and address them before they worsened.”

“We’re thrilled to have conducted our pilot study at PDS Health, a leader in oral health innovation,” said Chris Ciriello, DDS, CEO and Founder of Perceptive. "PDS Health's commitment to advancing oral health allowed us to test our 3D imaging technology in a real-world setting. We saw firsthand how it can transform dental diagnostics. Our system provides a level of detail that gives both patients and dentists greater confidence in diagnoses, making early detection easier, improving oral care and overall heath—all while eliminating ionizing radiation from dental imaging. We’re excited to bring this breakthrough technology to more clinics and enhance patient care.”

“Perceptive’s 3D imaging technology is a first-of-its-kind innovation in oral health care, marking an exciting step toward an extraordinary future for the industry,” said Stephen Thorne IV, founder and CEO of PDS Health. “While it’s still early, the potential for this technology to transform patient care is clear. We remain committed to equipping our clinicians with advanced, proven tools that support more accurate diagnoses and improve the overall patient experience.”

“Perceptive’s new intraoral OCT imaging system has the potential to significantly reduce the reliance on X-rays and may improve upon existing intraoral scanning technology,” said German Gallucci, DMD, Ph.D. “Current scanners face challenges when trying to capture preparation margins beneath the gumline, often requiring additional procedures that can be time-consuming and may result in poorly fitting restorations. In contrast, Perceptive’s system can image through tissue, which may help clinicians save time and achieve better outcomes.”

Perceptive is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its system to make the technology intuitive and easy to use. By providing interactive 3D visualizations and automated analyses, dentists can immediately leverage the imaging results without needing extensive training. This plug-and-play approach allows clinicians to focus more on patient care, increasing efficiency and improving treatment outcomes.

About Perceptive

Perceptive is at the forefront of dental technology innovation, dedicated to improving patient diagnostics and case acceptance, and enabling fully completed restorations in minutes to empower dentists to provide better care to more patients. For more information, visit https://www.perceptive.io.

Perceptive’s intraoral scanner is currently under development and is supported by NIH grant 5R44DE033316. Statements regarding the products in this press release have not been reviewed by the FDA or other regulators.