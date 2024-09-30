Varian Announces Alliance with Sun Nuclear to Elevate and Expand Quality Assurance Offerings

Agam Sharda, Vice President of Radiation Oncology Product Management for Varian; Sasa Mutic, Head of Radiation Oncology Solutions for Varian; Luis Rivera, Executive Vice President for Mirion Medical, and President for Sun Nuclear; Judith Jaensch, Director, Brachytherapy Solutions and QA Portfolio for Varian; and Bill Simon, Chief Science Officer for Sun Nuclear. (Photo: Business Wire)

Agam Sharda, Vice President of Radiation Oncology Product Management for Varian; Sasa Mutic, Head of Radiation Oncology Solutions for Varian; Luis Rivera, Executive Vice President for Mirion Medical, and President for Sun Nuclear; Judith Jaensch, Director, Brachytherapy Solutions and QA Portfolio for Varian; and Bill Simon, Chief Science Officer for Sun Nuclear. (Photo: Business Wire)

PALO ALTO, Calif. & MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, and Sun Nuclear, a Mirion Medical company (NYSE: MIR), announced an alliance to expand Varian’s comprehensive quality assurance (QA) offerings and interoperability for current and future radiotherapy solutions.

Under the agreement, Varian will sell Sun Nuclear’s SunCHECK® quality management platform across its sales channels, broadening quality assurance support for its treatment delivery solutions. Quality assurance is a globally accepted clinical best practice, to meet international standards of care.

“As a leader in radiation oncology, Varian understands that our quality management and quality assurance programs are paramount for providing safe and accurate patient treatments,” said Sasa Mutic, PhD, Head of Radiation Oncology Solutions for Varian. “This alliance with Sun Nuclear strengthens our quality assurance offering with a portfolio of industry-leading products.”

Sun Nuclear is a market leader in radiation oncology quality management, with solutions used in more than 6,000 cancer treatment facilities. SunCHECK software is used globally by radiation therapy departments for quality management and delivery system oversight.

“From inception, Sun Nuclear has aimed to ease radiation therapy technology adoption, enhance clinical workflows and help improve treatment outcomes on behalf of our customers,” said Luis Rivera, Executive Vice President for Mirion Medical, and President for Sun Nuclear. “This alliance with Varian, a leader in the field, is an exciting opportunity to advance these goals; allowing our mutual customers to better integrate the latest technology while maintaining the level of independence critical to patient safety.”

As an integral part of Siemens Healthineers, Varian is dedicated to pioneering innovative solutions that not only advance radiotherapy, but also integrate both its imaging and therapy solutions into a cohesive ecosystem. For over 75 years, Varian’s aim has been to drive breakthroughs that elevate standards and transform patient care, which relies on the highest level of quality.

“We are continually evaluating our business, resources, and strategies to maximize the value Varian delivers to our customers and their patients,” Mutic said. “With its broad range of products and a commitment to product innovation and patient safety, Sun Nuclear is ideal to strengthen Varian’s QA offerings. This alliance enables Varian to expand our comprehensive quality assurance offerings, further reinforcing our commitment to excellence in patient care and safety.”

Varian will continue to support its existing QA customers, ensuring uninterrupted consistency and reliability in its offerings. Sun Nuclear’s SunCHECK software will also continue to be available from Sun Nuclear and its authorized distributors.

As part of the agreement, Varian and Sun Nuclear will also enhance the integration of QA software for future radiotherapy offerings.

About Varian

At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 75 years, Varian has developed, built, and delivered innovative technologies and solutions that help care providers around the globe treat millions of patients each year. Today, as a Siemens Healthineers company, we support every step of the cancer care journey – from screening to survivorship. From advanced imaging and radiation therapy to comprehensive software and services, to interventional radiology, we are harnessing the power of our perspective while also pursuing clinical research to create a more efficient, and more personalized care pathway. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com.

About Sun Nuclear

Sun Nuclear is part of Mirion Medical, a group of healthcare-focused brands within Mirion (NYSE: MIR), providing innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging centers. More than 6,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on Sun Nuclear for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, Sun Nuclear aims to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes – so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. To learn more about the company, visit: sunnuclear.com.

About the SunCHECK platform

Since 2014, radiation oncology teams worldwide have adopted Sun Nuclear’s SunCHECK software to automate, centralize, standardize, and simplify vital patient safety processes. Through one database and one workflow, users can oversee Machine QA for a full fleet of linacs – and manage every phase of Patient QA, for a complete caseload.