Mevion Medical Systems and Nebraska Medicine to Integrate Proton Therapy into the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center

LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mevion Medical Systems, the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems, today announced a partnership with Nebraska Medicine to integrate the MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System™* into the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha, Nebraska. This marks the second National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer center to consider Mevion’s FIT™ proton therapy solution, and could be one of the first S250-FIT™ installations along with Stanford Health Care, BayCare, and Atlantic Health highlighting the growing adoption of the benefits of this innovative technology.

The MEVION S250-FIT will be seamlessly integrated into an unfinished treatment room within the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center’s radiation oncology department. This integration underscores Nebraska Medicine’s commitment to providing patients with the most advanced cancer care options available, all within a single, convenient location.

The MEVION S250-FIT system’s unique features, including its compact design, upright patient positioning, and pencil beam scanning technology, are expected to revolutionize cancer treatment at Nebraska Medicine. The system’s precision is designed to minimize damage to surrounding healthy tissue, particularly crucial for pediatric cancer patients as well as for tumors in sensitive areas such as the head and neck, breast, lung, abdomen, and pelvis.

Dr. Tina Yu, CEO and President of Mevion Medical Systems, stated: “We are excited to partner with Nebraska Medicine to make proton therapy more accessible to their patients. The MEVION S250-FIT represents a major advancement in proton therapy accessibility and affordability, and we are proud to collaborate with Nebraska Medicine in their mission to provide world-class treatment options.”

Dr. James Linder, CEO and board chair of Nebraska Medicine, added: “Nebraska Medicine is committed to providing our patients with the most advanced cancer care available. The support of the donor community has enabled the addition of proton therapy to the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, and marks another important step in fulfilling that commitment. We are grateful for our partnership with Mevion Medical Systems and for their innovative technology that will allow us to offer this life-saving treatment to our patients.”

Dr. Charles Enke, Chairman of Radiation Oncology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, commented: “When designing the cancer center, we intentionally included an extra treatment room to accommodate future advancements in radiation therapy. The MEVION S250-FIT's innovative design and upright patient positioning make it the perfect fit for this space. We're excited to offer our patients the benefits of proton therapy within the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.”

Dr. Joann Sweasy, Director of the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, added: “This advanced proton therapy system opens doors for us to explore new frontiers in cancer treatment, including FLASH* therapy and other innovative approaches. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of proton therapy research and bringing the latest advancements to the clinic.”

In exploring the integration of this state-of-the-art proton therapy system to the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, Nebraska Medicine partnered with H&H Design-Build and Kiewit. These esteemed collaborators bring unparalleled expertise in engineering, construction, and shielding, ensuring that the installation meets the highest standards of quality and safety.

About Mevion Medical Systems

Mevion Medical Systems is the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for cancer care. Dedicated to advancing the design and accessibility of proton therapy worldwide, Mevion pioneered the single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy. Since 2013, Mevion compact proton therapy single-room systems have been used by leading cancer centers for treating patients. Mevion’s series of products, including the flagship MEVION S250i and MEVION S250-FIT* with HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning, represent the world’s most compact proton therapy systems that eliminate the obstacles of size, complexity, and cost. Mevion is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts with a presence in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com.

About Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine and its academic partner, the University of Nebraska Medical Center share a mission to lead the world in transforming lives to create a healthy future for all individuals and communities through premier educational programs, innovative research and extraordinary patient care. More information is available online at NebraskaMed.com.

*The MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System and FLASH are not yet available for clinical use.