Wrangler® Launches Global Campaign, “Good Mornings Make for Better Days,” Celebrating Starting the Day off Right

Denim brand Wrangler® announced today the upcoming launch of its first new global advertising campaign since 2021, debuting this month. “Good Mornings Make for Better Days,” shot by RSA Films’ Emmy-winning director Jake Scott, salutes the spirit and optimism of Wrangler consumers who find the promise and possibility in every day.

The new campaign will launch across TV, streaming video, social media and audio beginning Sept. 15 on NBC Sunday Night Football.

“Good Mornings” is the first campaign created and produced in-house by Wrangler’s marketing and creative teams. Building on the themes of the brand’s “For the Ride of Life” ad series, the new campaign is a call to live life to the fullest, celebrating the early risers who pull on their Wrangler Jeans and are ready to take on the morning, no matter what the day may bring.

“Wrangler has long been the choice of men and women who face every day with courage and optimism. This campaign is a celebration of that,” said John Meagher, vice president of global marketing at Wrangler, “At Wrangler, owning the morning is more than just getting your day started – it's harnessing the energy, opportunity and potential that each new day gives us.”

For Wrangler, which has a decades-long connection with music, the campaign’s soundtrack was the starting point, reviving the 1970s hit “Jeans On” by David Dundas. The featured cast is outfitted in timeless vintage pieces from Wrangler’s archives together with classic Western styles and new seasonal looks from the brand’s 2024 Fall and Holiday collections.

“This is a heartfelt homage to the American West, a love letter to its people, and a celebration of the iconic denim it has inspired,” said Jake Scott, who has directed feature films and music videos for artists including REM, Radiohead and Tori Amos. “I’ve spent the last 15 years working on my ranch in the desert, and Wrangler has been a constant staple of my wardrobe. It’s a part of that spirit of confidence and independence for me, so I see these characters in myself.”

The traditional American diner proved the ideal setting – the down-home heart of the community, where people from all walks of life start the day the same way. Whether rancher or teacher, retiree or young family, the early riser club is open to everybody. For some, it may be what they do every day to provide for their families and communities; for others, an early start might reflect the optimism of a new day and new opportunities. All are united by values of hard work, grit and courage – the spirit that has inspired Wrangler since 1947.

The campaign marks Wrangler’s return to national broadcast. Kicking off during the Sunday Night Football game featuring the Chicago Bears versus the Houston Texans, it will run across a range of live NFL and college football games as well as the final season of Paramount’s hit show “Yellowstone” and on various cable networks. The global campaign will be seen across North America and key markets in Europe.

About Wrangler

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for over 77 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

About RSA Films

RSA Films is a global commercial production company founded by directors Ridley and Tony Scott. Renowned for creative excellence and production expertise, for over 50 years RSA Films has produced innovative, award-winning campaigns for agencies and brands worldwide. Based in London, Amsterdam, Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong and Greater China, and with a roster of leading global creative and production talent, RSA Films promotes diversity, purpose and agility in all forms of content.

