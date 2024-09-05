Pocket.watch Selects Veritone as AI Partner to Expand COPPA Compliant Advertising Offerings

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building human-centered enterprise AI solutions, today announced that pocket.watch, the premiere kids' entertainment studio that creates global franchises from YouTube stars, has selected Veritone as its AI partner to help expand contextual targeting across content from pocket.watch’s creator network of over one billion YouTube subscribers.

Pocket.watch’s advertising partnerships division, Clock.Work, is one of only a handful of companies granted rights by Google to run kid-safe contextual advertising directly within YouTube Kids, the largest video platform for kids content in the world. Leveraging Veritone’s aiWARETM platform, Veritone’s AI Solutions Group will be able to automate contextual ad targeting and the categorization of pocket.watch’s expansive library of digital creator content, so that pocket.watch can distribute and monetize content faster and more effectively. For example, if a brand is looking to place an advertisement for new dolls on YouTube, Veritone’s technology seamlessly scans thousands of hours of content to enable placement of the ad adjacent to videos of kids playing with dolls.

The pocket.watch creator portfolio includes over 50 of the top kids and family creator brands with over 1 billion YouTube subscribers driving over 10 billion monthly views. Veritone’s AI enhancements will enable Clock.Work to efficiently scale their offerings, which already deliver over 500M monthly ad impressions across both YouTube and YouTube Kids.

"We are thrilled to partner with Veritone and leverage their AI technology to better identify relevant video content," said Julia Moonves, SVP Ad Sales and Brand Partnerships at pocket.watch. "Veritone’s AI Solutions Group will automate time-consuming manual processes, allowing our team to more efficiently deliver solutions to our advertising partners at a significantly larger scale while maintaining best-in-class protections for our kids and family audiences. "

“Pocket.watch is at the forefront of kids' entertainment, and we are excited to support their vision with our AI technology,” said Sean King, general manager, Media and Entertainment, Veritone. “Leveraging our aiWARE platform, our AI Solutions Group will be able to create a custom solution that will provide pocket.watch with the structured data they need to efficiently manage and scale their digital influencer content, ensuring they continue to meet the growing demand for innovative and engaging entertainment.”

By combining Veritone’s award-winning aiWARE platform, which leverages multiple AI models to enhance metadata generation and improve content discoverability, with Veritone’s AI Services Group, organizations like pocket.watch have the ability to create content and structured data at an unprecedented scale. This partnership underscores Veritone’s commitment to providing AI solutions that address the unique challenges of the media and entertainment industry, helping companies like pocket.watch maximize the value of their content and streamline their operations.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

About pocket.watch

Pocket.watch is the leading studio building kids and family entertainment franchises with the most popular digital creators in the world. Pocket.watch harnesses the power of audiences built on YouTube and expands them across all types of diverse kids and family platforms and experiences. The company brings kids more of what they love from these creators by producing original video and audio content, mobile games, metaverse worlds, live events and robust consumer product lines ranging from toys to toothbrushes. Key pocket.watch franchises include Ryan’s World, Love, Diana, Onyx Monster Mysteries and Toys and Colors: Kaleidoscope City.

The company’s content library, consisting of tens of thousands of kids and family videos, is distributed globally on over 45 platforms, generating hundreds of millions of hours of viewership every month. The content library comprises many seasons of the company’s breakthrough MishMash™ format alongside pocket.watch originals including the Emmy-nominated Ryan’s Mystery Playdate and the animated series Onyx Monster Mysteries and Love, Diana Adventures.

Founded in 2017 by Chris M. Williams (CEO), the company’s headquarters and filming studios are located in Culver City, Calif. The executive team includes studio veterans and visionaries from a mix of traditional and digital entertainment backgrounds, including Albie Hecht and David Williams.

For more information about the pocket.watch portfolio of franchises and creators and its premium slate of content, visit pocket.watch, or check out @pocketwatchHQ on Instagram, /PocketwatchHQ on Facebook, @pocketwatchhq on TikTok @pocketwatchhq, and pocketwatch-studios on LinkedIn.

For more information about pocket.watch, please visit pocket.watch.

