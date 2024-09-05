LTK Introduces Creator App Updates: Product Commission Comparison & New Search Tab Drive Higher Earnings

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTK, the first and largest Creator Commerce™ platform, is launching major updates to its LTK Creator app, including the new Product Commission Comparison and dedicated Search Tab. The updates give creators more control to maximize their earnings by arming them with the most powerful data set and discovery tools. Powered by LTK AI, leveraging hundreds of millions of proprietary data points across 1M brands, 8,000 retailers, a growing catalog of 450M+ products and billions in sales, LTK’s new updates put creators in the driver’s seat to make the best, most informed decisions for their business.

The new Product Commission Comparison equips LTK Creators with all available commission rates on the platform, empowering them to compare and select the highest possible rate and partner for products they tag. Product Commission Comparison provides a centralized, clean view of the data creators want and need, saving them time and energy while maximizing their earning potential. The new Search Tab transforms the way creators search and discover brands and products on the LTK platform, designed to inspire them while making content posting faster and easier.

“Creators have transformed the retail industry - becoming a preferred way for millions of people to discover and shop, resulting in billions in sales. As more retailers and brands recognize the value of partnering with creators, LTK is helping creators embrace this pivotal moment,” said Kit Ulrich, General Manager of LTK's Creator Shopping Platform. “LTK empowers our creators to seize the opportunity in the market - arming them with the tools, data and technology to maximize their earnings, best engage their community and grow their business.”

Product Commission Comparison: Finding the Highest-Earning Partner

For the first time, available commission rates for products are right at the creators’ fingertips in the LTK Creator app. By tapping on a product in the app, creators can now scroll to view the available rates offered by brands and retailers, and can easily find and select the best partner for them and their community. ​​Product Commission Comparison is seamlessly displayed wherever a product tile is in the app, including in folders, the publishing flow and the brand-new Search Tab.

Search Tab: Powerful Product and Brand Discovery Experience Transforms Posting Flow

The all-new Search Tab gives LTK creators a completely new powerful way to discover brands and products directly in the LTK Creator app, creating a more efficient content posting experience and helping boost earnings. Creators can now browse 13 different product categories and 5 features (including New on LTK, High Commissions, Buy Now, Active Collabs and Mobile App Tracking), with more to launch soon. Personalized to each creator, the browse experience in the Search Tab shares relevant retailers and products based on past retailers tagged from that creator.

The new Search Tab also features a native, LTK-AI powered search experience, allowing creators to easily search from over 450 million items when tagging products to an LTK post. The integrated search experience simplifies the process for creators to find and tag products by being built into the app. The dynamic system understands and interprets complex queries, including exact product or brand names or phrases such as “trendy fall dress”, and leverages an intelligent ranking system to deliver results. As part of the results, creators will also see Product Commission Comparison to select the highest earning partner.

The Product Commission Comparison and brand-new Search Tab in the LTK Creator App are rolling out to creators in the coming weeks. For more information, please visit: www.shopltk.com.

About LTK

As the inventor of Creator Commerce, LTK is the trusted platform for creators and their businesses by powering and monetizing the connection between content and commerce. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, the LTK mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. LTK has over 70 patent assets for its innovative technology solutions that have pioneered an industry. Premium lifestyle creators in 150+ countries drive nearly $5 billion in annual retail sales through the LTK platform. Today, 40 million monthly consumers turn to LTK Creators in the LTK shopping platform to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favorite creators. More than 8,000 retailers partner with LTK to gain access to its global creator network for content that converts against cross-channel KPIs. LTK is the connection between creators and brands - driving more than 44,000 brand collaborations annually. LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the LTK shopping app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.

For the latest updates from LTK, follow Shop.LTK on TikTok and Instagram, and LTK on LinkedIn.