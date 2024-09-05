Invensify, Senpex Partner to Revolutionize Last-Mile Deliveries of Temperature-Sensitive Pharmaceuticals

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invensify, Inc. (Invensify), a global provider of innovative, energy-efficient cold chain shipping solutions, and Senpex, a provider of nationwide last-mile delivery services, today announced a partnership to enhance the delivery of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals. Through this collaboration, Senpex will incorporate Invensify's Insuridge™ shipping container into their logistics operations.

The Insuridge temperature-controlled shipping container serves as an innovative alternative to passive shippers that rely on dry ice or phase-change materials. By leveraging semiconductor technology, the Insuridge container ensures the protection of temperature-sensitive materials such as DNA, RNA, intact cells, pharmaceuticals, and more during transport.

"We are thrilled to partner with Senpex and provide them with our cutting-edge Insuridge shipping containers," said Faizan Ahmed, CEO and Founder of Invensify. "Our solution aligns perfectly with Senpex's commitment to embracing advanced technologies and improving the reliability of their courier services. Together, we are transforming the last-mile delivery of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, ensuring the integrity and safety of these critical products."

Senpex has a proven track record of success, having completed over 500,000 successful deliveries since its inception in 2017. The company offers a wide range of courier and logistics services to various industries. By incorporating Invensify's Insuridge shipping containers, Senpex takes a significant step forward in addressing the challenges of ensuring cold chain integrity during deliveries.

Anar Mammadov, CEO and co-founder of Senpex Technology, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. "Senpex has always prioritized the adoption of innovative technology to enhance our courier service and streamline operations," said Mammadov. "Partnering with Invensify to provide FDA 21 CFR compliant tracking and monitoring of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments was a natural decision. We believe this collaboration will significantly contribute to our mission of delivering affordable, convenient, and trusted shipping services to industries of all sizes."

About Invensify, Inc.

Invensify is an innovation-oriented energy applications company based in Santa Clara, CA. Specializing in developing high-performance sample storage and transportation systems, Invensify has established itself as a leader in creating cutting-edge products that meet the evolving needs of the scientific community. Their portfolio includes state-of-the-art technologies such as temperature-controlled shippers, automated storage solutions, and integrated monitoring systems, all designed to enhance laboratory efficiency and ensure the integrity of critical samples. Their commitment to quality and innovation is reflected in every product they develop, making them a trusted partner for laboratories and research institutions. The company serves biopharmaceutical, life sciences, academic, healthcare, energy, military, NGO and government markets.

About Senpex

Since 2017, Senpex Technology has provided courier and logistics services to a wide variety of industries. Senpex aims to provide more affordable, convenient and trusted shipping services to businesses of all sizes. From fragile goods to temperature-sensitive shipments, Senpex provides solutions to complex delivery challenges and boasts more than 500,000 successful deliveries.