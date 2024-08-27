Arcus Biosciences Secures Up to $250 Million Term Loan Facility from Hercules Capital

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for people with cancer, today reported it has obtained a $250 million term loan facility from Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC), a leader in customized debt financing for companies in life sciences and technology-related markets. The additional capital strengthens Arcus’s balance sheet and increases flexibility to rapidly advance casdatifan, its potential best-in-class HIF-2a inhibitor. Arcus plans to present data from ARC-20, its Phase 1/1b study of casdatifan in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), later this year.

“ 2024 has been an exciting year for us, with the completion of enrollment of STAR-221, our first Phase 3 study for domvanalimab, our Fc-silent anti-TIGIT antibody, in upper GI cancers and the rapid enrollment of the expansion portion of ARC-20, our Phase 1/1b study of casdatifan, our HIF-2a inhibitor,” said Terry Rosen, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Arcus. “ This non-dilutive facility enhances our already strong cash position and enables us to expand and accelerate our development program for casdatifan across multiple settings in ccRCC.”

“ Hercules is pleased to enter into this financial partnership with Arcus to help finance the company’s broad pipeline of oncology programs as well as meet its near- and long-term strategic goals,” said Cristy Barnes, managing director at Hercules Capital.

Under the terms of the term loan facility, $50 million was drawn at closing and an additional $100 million is committed and fully available at Arcus’s sole option in minimum increments of $25 million. A second tranche of $100 million will be available to support strategic initiatives, subject to future approval by Hercules. The term loan matures in five years and maturity is extendable to six years upon the initiation of Phase 3 trials for casdatifan and quemliclustat. The facility provides for an interest-only period of four years, which is extendable to five years based on the achievement of certain regulatory milestones. The loan facility is secured by substantially all the company’s assets, excluding those covered by its existing collaboration agreements.

J. Wood Capital Advisors served as sole financial advisor to the company. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to the company. Morrison & Foerster LLP served as legal counsel to Hercules Capital.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules and combination medicines for people with cancer. In partnership with industry collaborators, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of first- or best-in-class medicines against well-characterized biological targets and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has expedited the development of multiple investigational medicines into clinical studies, including new combination approaches that target TIGIT, PD-1, the adenosine axis (CD73 and dual A2a/A2b receptor), HIF-2a, CD39, and AXL. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’ clinical and preclinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

Domvanalimab, etrumadenant, quemliclustat, and zimberelimab are investigational molecules, and neither Gilead nor Arcus has received approval from any regulatory authority for any use globally, and their safety and efficacy have not been established. Casdatifan, AB598 and AB801 are also investigational molecules, and Arcus has not received approval from any regulatory authority for any use globally, and their safety and efficacy have not been established.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements regarding events or results to occur in the future contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the statements in Dr. Rosen’s quote and statements regarding: plans or expectations to disclose or present study analyses or data, including any analyses or data from ARC-20; the advancement of casdatifan across multiple settings and through Phase 3 development; the availability and use of the full term loan facility, including the second $100 million tranche. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Arcus’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to risks associated with: the lender under the term-loan facility approving Arcus’s access to the second tranche of $100 million; preliminary and interim data not being guarantees that future data will be similar; the unexpected emergence of adverse events or other undesirable side effects in Arcus’s investigational products; difficulties or delays in initiating or conducting clinical trials due to difficulties or delays in the regulatory process, enrolling subjects or manufacturing or supplying product for such clinical trials; unfavorable global economic, political and trade conditions; changes in the competitive landscape for Arcus’s programs; and the inherent uncertainty associated with pharmaceutical product development and clinical trials. Risks and uncertainties facing Arcus are described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of Arcus’s most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Arcus disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, supplement or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release except to the extent required by law.

