ALAFIA、医療分野における人工知能ソフトウェアアプリケーションのためのオールインワンのインタラクティブな高性能パーソナルスーパーコンピュータAIVASを発表

ALAFIA AIVAS all-in-one interactive high-performance personal supercomputer (HPC) designed to revolutionize the development and deployment of critical artificial intelligence (AI) software applications. Showcasing a digital pathology application in which AIVAS can perform pixel classification, and cell segmentation over 100X faster than a typical personal computer. Whole-slide scans that typically take 30mins to an hour to be processed, can be processed in AIVAS in under one minute. (Photo: Business Wire)