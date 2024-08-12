MEI Pharma Engages Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. to Assist in Evaluating Strategic Alternatives

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEI Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEIP) (the “Company”) today announced that it has engaged Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. to serve as the Company’s exclusive financial advisor to assist in its previously announced process to review and evaluate strategic alternatives. The Company remains focused on maximizing the value of its assets for its stockholders.

There can be no assurance the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any agreements or transactions, or, if completed, any agreements or transactions will be successful or on attractive terms. The Company does not expect to disclose developments with respect to this process unless or until the evaluation of strategic alternatives has been completed or the Board of Directors has concluded disclosure is appropriate or legally required.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEIP) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to developing novel and differentiated cancer therapies. We build our pipeline by acquiring promising cancer agents and creating value in programs through development, strategic partnerships, out-licensing and commercialization, as appropriate. Our approach to oncology drug development is to evaluate our drug candidates in combinations with standard-of-care therapies to overcome known resistance mechanisms and address clear medical needs to provide improved patient benefit. The drug candidate pipeline includes voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 (“CDK9”) inhibitor, and ME-344, an intravenous small molecule mitochondrial inhibitor targeting the oxidative phosphorylation pathway. For more information, please visit www.meipharma.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @MEI_Pharma and on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release that are not historical in nature are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s ability to identify, assess and execute a strategic transaction or realize value from its existing assets, the Company’s ability to preserve cash in order to adequately fund an orderly wind down of its operations if no transaction is consummated, the ability of stockholders and other stakeholders to realize any value or recovery as part of a transaction or a wind down process, the Company’s workforce reduction and future charges expected to be incurred in connection therewith, the adequacy or sufficiency of the Company’s existing cash resources and other statements. You should be aware that our actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, which are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the Company’s ability to identify attractive strategic alternatives; the Company’s ability to retain key personnel; the adequacy of the Company’s capital resources in light of changing circumstances; the actions of various stakeholders of the Company; uncertainty regarding the impact of rising inflation and the increase in interest rates as a result; potential economic downturn; activist investors; government regulation; and one-time events. We do not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements.