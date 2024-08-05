DocGo Launches Mobile X-Ray Program in Partnership with MinXray

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq: DCGO) (“DocGo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology-enabled mobile health services, today announced the launch of an innovative mobile x-ray program in partnership with MinXray. The program launched in New York City to provide rapid and accessible chest x-rays for vulnerable populations and help identify active Tuberculosis (“TB”) cases.

With increasing TB cases in cities across the US, this program is a timely response to a growing public health challenge. DocGo's mobile units, equipped with MinXray's advanced ultra-portable, battery powered x-ray system, offers chest x-rays for patients who test positive for TB via blood tests. The program uses third party artificial intelligence technology to quickly analyze x-ray images and prioritizes likely cases to be immediately read by a board-certified radiologist, helping ensure that those with active TB receive prompt confirmation and appropriate referrals for ongoing care.

"DocGo is on a mission to make healthcare accessible and immediate for those who need it most," said Lee Beinstock, CEO of DocGo. "By integrating our extensive mobile health infrastructure and partnering with leaders in x-ray and AI technology, we can provide timely x-ray screenings and diagnosis. We’re pleased to launch this program to help reduce the spread of TB in our communities, and look forward to expanding this mobile health program for a range of diagnostic applications."

The program is designed to deliver fast and efficient services. This rapid response is crucial in managing and treating TB effectively, particularly in high-risk populations.

Jeanne Walter, VP of Marketing & Sales at MinXray, added, "MinXray is committed to providing reliable and portable x-ray solutions that can be deployed anywhere, and we’re pleased to partner with DocGo on this innovative program."

Looking ahead, DocGo aims to expand this mobile x-ray program to additional locations throughout New York City and offer this nimble service to additional municipalities and partners who are seeking a solution to bring x-ray diagnostics directly to patients who lack mobility and to help treat vulnerable populations.

About DocGo

DocGo is leading the proactive healthcare revolution with an innovative care delivery platform that includes mobile health services, remote patient monitoring and ambulance services. DocGo is helping to reshape the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly accessible care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo’s proprietary technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com. To get an inside look on how the proactive healthcare revolution is helping transform healthcare by reducing costs, increasing efficiency and improving outcomes, visit www.proactivecarenow.com.

About MinXray

MinXray, Inc. is a leading provider of portable x-ray equipment, offering high-quality, reliable imaging solutions for medical, veterinary, and industrial applications. MinXray's products are designed to deliver superior performance in any setting.

Since 1967 MinXray, Inc. has provided superior quality x-ray units for portable diagnostic imaging. Today, MinXray’s AC or battery powered digital radiography systems are used globally to bring imaging capabilities directly to the patient, regardless of location or available power. Our systems provide exceptional, high resolution diagnostic images that can be transmitted in seconds, anywhere in the world for diagnosis. Unsurpassed in quality and durability, MinXray systems are designed and constructed with the same attention to quality that has kept us at the forefront of the portable imaging market for the past 57 years.

