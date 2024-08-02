Symetra Launches New Social Media Campaign Featuring Sue Bird

Symetra helps basketball legend Sue Bird spread her wings in retirement with tap dance, beekeeping and cake decorating in “Plan Well, Play Well,” its first-ever content series and social-first campaign.

Symetra helps basketball legend Sue Bird spread her wings in retirement with tap dance, beekeeping and cake decorating in “Plan Well, Play Well,” its first-ever content series and social-first campaign.

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Symetra Life Insurance Company introduced a new consumer marketing campaign featuring four-time WNBA Champion Sue Bird. Titled “Plan Well, Play Well,” the first-ever content series and social-first campaign highlights the benefits of planning well for retirement with a humorous twist. “Plan Well/Play Well” is Bird’s sixth collaboration with Symetra, which last year announced a long-term extension of its partnership with the recently retired Seattle Storm point guard.

“ Retirement looks different these days. It’s unique for everyone, even sports icons like Sue Bird,” said Symetra Chief Marketing Officer Trinity Parker. “ Our goal was to make financial products more accessible to consumers in a fun, fresh way by showing a real modern retiree on a journey to find her next adventure.”

Those adventures include Sue learning and performing a hip hop tap dance routine with social media sensation and instructor to the stars Chloe Arnold (“Tap Dance”), participating in a cake decorating contest with noted baking show judge Robert Lucas (“Cake”), and trying her hand at beekeeping with Mr. and Mrs. Bee Rescue, Jeff and Julie Russell (“Bees”).

Plan Well, Play Well trailer:

Sue Bird v/o: Symetra and I have a new series: Plan Well, Play Well. Got to find things to do in retirement, and Symetra is trying to help me do that. Finding a hobby is a lot harder than I thought. I just try to remind myself to have fun with it.

“Plan Well, Play Well” debuted Aug. 1 with an introductory trailer and “Tap Dance.” “Bees” will launch Aug. 6, followed by “Cake” on Aug. 13. In addition to the long-form videos at the center of this initiative, the campaign also includes paid social and influencer elements. The content links to a web-based resource where users can access a retirement-planning tool and guidance on how to find a financial professional, as well as view the entire campaign.

Plan Well, Play Well trailer (:30) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7NDMAfINZo

(:30) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7NDMAfINZo Tap Dance (3:45) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jsbZDUDVac

“Plan Well, Play Well” was produced by Seattle-based Copacino Fujikado, Symetra’s creative agency of record since 2004, and is scheduled to run through September.

“ Retirement used to mean rocking chairs on the porch. Symetra wanted to show what retirement is really about: discovering your next chapter. Sue Bird, while young for a retiree, represents what modern retirement looks like – seeking out your new passion,” said Mike Hayward, Chief Creative Officer at Copacino Fujikado. “ As Symetra looks for new ways to engage with consumers, we’re excited to help them show up in a more casual environment and show a different side of both the brand and Sue.”

To learn more about Symetra and “Plan Well, Play Well,” visit https://www.symetra.com/playwell/.

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent financial professionals and insurance producers. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.