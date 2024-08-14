Ryan Reynolds Announces More to Parkinson’s® Campaign

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan Reynolds, a world-renowned actor/entrepreneur and Parkinson’s disease advocate, with Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced the launch of a multi-faceted disease education campaign, More to Parkinson’s®, to raise awareness among caregivers, patients and their care providers about a common, yet under-recognized aspect of Parkinson’s disease – Parkinson’s-related hallucinations and delusions.

Notably, around half of the people living with Parkinson’s disease may develop hallucinations or delusions over the course of their disease, but up to 90% of people currently do not proactively tell their physicians about these symptoms.1-3 By sharing their experiences caring for Ryan’s father, James “Jim” Reynolds, who passed away nearly a decade ago, Ryan and his mother Tammy, aim to raise awareness, educate and drive conversation between people with Parkinson’s disease, their families and their doctors about how best to talk about and treat these non-motor symptoms.

“ My father experienced hallucinations and delusions. At the time, we didn’t know any of these types of symptoms were part of his Parkinson’s disease,” Reynolds explains. “ Like a lot of caregivers, my mom mostly tried to carry these burdens alone. I wish I’d known Parkinson’s disease wasn’t limited to only motor symptoms. I think people and families affected by Parkinson’s can be better prepared to manage hallucinations and delusions if they’re talking early and often about this lesser-known aspect of the disease.”

“ In my experience, most people living with Parkinson’s disease who experience hallucinations and delusions do not proactively tell their physicians about them unless specifically asked,” explains Dr. Yasar Torres-Yaghi, attending physician, director of Parkinsonism and Dementia Clinic at Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, D.C., a Parkinson’s Center of Excellence. “ They may be frightened, embarrassed, or fear they are losing touch with reality. It’s important for people who are living with Parkinson’s and their loved ones to discuss all symptoms, motor and non-motor, with a doctor as there are treatment options available.”

More to Parkinson’s is an educational campaign, sponsored by Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., that aims to increase awareness among caregivers and patients of the existence of hallucinations and delusions as common parts of Parkinson’s disease. The campaign is anchored by a series of stories shared by Ryan and his mother, Tammy, as they relay their personal experiences from the perspective of a son and caregiver as well as a wife, mother, and caregiver, over the course of Jim’s disease. The multichannel campaign includes videos spanning a wide range of topics focusing on Parkinson’s-related hallucinations and delusions, covering who is at risk, what symptoms may look like, how to discuss symptoms and treatment options with a doctor, and more. The campaign will strive to reach the Parkinson’s disease community through digital media, social media and connected TV.

“ There is a significant gap in awareness and understanding that hallucinations and delusions can be part of the progression of Parkinson’s disease,” said Steve Davis, Chief Executive Officer, Acadia. “ As Ryan’s family story makes evident, the non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s, including hallucinations and delusions, are often more distressing and disruptive than the motor symptoms associated with the disease. We are honored that Ryan and Tammy are willing to share their powerful story. Their experiences will open the door to desperately needed conversation and encourage people to speak with their healthcare providers about managing these symptoms.”

To learn more, visit MoretoParkinsons.com to find resources, including doctor and family discussion guides, and hear stories from people who have been affected by Parkinson’s-related hallucinations and delusions.

About Parkinson’s Disease and Parkinson’s-Related Hallucinations and Delusions

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects about one million people in the United States.4,5 The signs and symptoms can vary with people experiencing both motor symptoms and non-motor symptoms such as hallucinations (seeing, hearing, or experiencing things that others don’t) and delusions (false beliefs). Physicians may refer to these Parkinson’s-related hallucinations and delusions as Parkinson’s disease psychosis.3,6,8 Around 50 percent of people living with Parkinson’s disease may experience hallucinations or delusions during the course of their disease.1 Non-motor symptoms, as a whole, can be more troublesome than motor symptoms, in terms of quality of life.3 Parkinson’s disease psychosis may add to the burden of caring for a loved one with Parkinson’s disease.9-11

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Acadia is advancing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For 30 years we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the treatment options for people living with hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease and Rett syndrome. Our clinical-stage development efforts are focused on treating, Prader-Willi syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and multiple other programs targeting neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. For more information, visit us at Acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

