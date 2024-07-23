CIONIC Receives Multiple Recognitions in Fast Company’s 2024 Innovation by Design Awards for its Digital Therapeutic Benefiting Patients with Disabilities

The personal mission behind CIONIC and firsthand accounts of the transformative impact the Neural Sleeve has had for individuals living with mobility differences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIONIC, the neurotech pioneer of bionic clothing, was honored in multiple categories of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards for 2024. The Neural Sleeve won the prestigious Impact category and was also a finalist in Accessible Design, a testament to how the digital therapeutic benefits individuals living with mobility differences by allowing them to move more freely and independently.

The Innovation by Design Awards honor the designers and businesses solving the most crucial problems of today and anticipating the pressing societal issues of tomorrow. The competition, now in its 13th year, features a range of blue-chip companies, emerging startups, and promising young talent. It is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry.

"The recognition from Fast Company for both Accessible Design and Impact is a real testament to the transformative power of CIONIC's technology to provide meaningful, measurable benefits for people living with disabilities ranging from multiple sclerosis and post-stroke, to cerebral palsy and other neurological diagnoses,” said CIONIC Founder and CEO, Jeremiah Robison. "We hear from our customers every day about their improvements in walking stability and endurance, as well as increased independence with the Neural Sleeve."

“This year’s honorees show how essential creativity is to the process of innovation,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “It’s inspiring to see how some of the best minds across industries are using design to shape our world for the better.”

The judges include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company’s own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

The Cionic Neural Sleeve is the first bionic clothing capable of sensing, analysis, and augmentation during patient use. Designed in partnership with acclaimed designer Yves Béhar and his world-renowned multidisciplinary design firm, fuseproject, the award-winning prescription device has been transforming the lives of individuals with neurologic diagnoses like multiple sclerosis, strokes, cerebral palsy, and spinal cord injuries since the start of shipments in early 2023.

About CIONIC

CIONIC is a neurotech company committed to exceeding the expectations of human capability and changing the lives of people with mobility differences by facilitating more independent movement through FDA-cleared bionic clothing. Motivated by his daughter's journey with cerebral palsy, technology innovator Jeremiah Robison founded CIONIC in 2018. The company’s lead product, the Cionic Neural Sleeve, can analyze and augment human movement, enabling the body to move with more freedom and control than with crutches, walkers, or wheelchairs. The Cionic Neural Sleeve thoughtfully combines the diagnostic power of a gait lab with the therapeutic power of Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) into a lightweight, durable garment that can be worn anywhere and work everywhere. For more information, please visit cionic.com.

How the Cionic Neural Sleeve Works

Backed by clinical evidence and FDA-cleared, the award-winning Cionic Neural Sleeve analyzes, predicts, and augments an individual’s movement. It uses a dense array of sensors to measure the firing patterns of individual muscles and the resultant position of the leg during movement. Algorithms running on the sleeve analyze this data in real-time to predict intended movement and determine optimal muscle activation patterns. The Cionic Neural Sleeve then delivers Functional Electrical Stimulation to sequence proper muscle firing for natural movement. It is an adaptive system that provides real-time augmentation and adjustment of the wearer’s movement, updating with each step. The Cionic Neural Sleeve has been recognized in numerous global design and healthcare competitions, including TIME Best Inventions, the Digital Health Hub Awards, Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards, Fast Company World Changing Ideas, MedTech Innovation Awards, International Design Excellence Awards, iF DESIGN AWARD, Edison Awards, and more.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.