Move Beyond the Frame at MEDITECH LIVE 2024

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDITECH LIVE, the annual in-person leadership conference for collaborative healthcare fellowship and idea exchange, will take place at the company’s Foxborough, MA facility on September 25-27. With interactive breakout sessions, well-known speakers, and thoughtful panel discussions, it is the premier event for sharpening your focus and making transformational change together.

MEDITECH is excited to welcome this year’s MEDITECH LIVE keynote speaker, Zack Kass, Futurist and Former Head of GTM at OpenAI. Mr. Kass has spent over 14 years leading the field of AI with companies like Figure Eight, Lilt, and OpenAI. His mission is to ensure businesses and governments are active participants in the AI-powered future, by demystifying these technologies and making them understandable for everyone. His session, Leveraging AI for Good, will highlight how understanding AI's past can prepare us for its practical application today.

MEDITECH LIVE will also bring executive leaders with deep expertise and customers together to share their insights. They include:

John Halamka, MD, President at Mayo Clinic Platform. A renowned healthcare information leader for over 25 years, he leads a portfolio of platform businesses focused on transforming healthcare by leveraging artificial intelligence, connected healthcare devices, and a network of trusted partners.

Kurt Barwis, FACHE, President and CEO at Bristol Health. An experienced community hospital executive for many years, he will share actionable strategies and innovative approaches to leverage data effectively, mitigate the harm caused by delays in the prior authorization process, and ultimately optimize patient-centered care.

Farhana Alarakhiya, Chief Data Innovation Officer at Aga Khan University. A leader with over 25 years of experience working in big data and AI, Farhana will discuss how her organization is driving impactful change in a low-middle-income country setting by combining data and smart individuals.

"We’re embarking on a new chapter in healthcare, and all of us play a critical role,” said MEDITECH Executive Vice President & COO Helen Waters. “Collectively, we have the power to leverage the latest advancements in care — from AI to precision medicine to population health — and unlock the true potential of an intelligent EHR for patients, providers, and communities. Exchanging ideas and strategies at an event like MEDITECH LIVE helps put our vision for the future within reach."

Registration for MEDITECH LIVE is open to all MEDITECH customers. Sign up for this multidisciplinary leadership event to collaborate with fellow healthcare innovators and develop strategies to meet your organizational goals.

