Brooklyn Brewery Named Official Beer and Brewery of NYC Pride 2024

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brooklyn Brewery, a steadfast advocate for inclusivity, is excited to announce its designation as the official brewery of NYC Pride 2024, featuring The Stonewall Inn IPA as the official beer. In conjunction with this honor, Brooklyn Brewery is also launching the "Found Family" campaign, an initiative that celebrates the powerful, chosen families formed within the LGBTQ+ community.

Located in one of America's most culturally diverse locales, Brooklyn Brewery embodies the Brooklyn ethos of believing in people and ideas that spark progress and move communities forward. Celebrating the vibrant patchwork of identities that make up the borough, the brewery underscores its commitment to diversity and empowerment by fostering cultural connections that enrich our society. Since 2017, Brooklyn Brewery has been crafting The Stonewall Inn IPA in partnership with The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI), not only providing ongoing financial support for their advocacy work but also spotlighting the enduring legacy of activism propelled by The Stonewall Inn.

Brooklyn Brewery's dedication to the LGBTQ+ community also extends well beyond beer production. In addition to the brewery’s ongoing collaborations with SIGBI, the brewery also received the recent achievement in earning SIGBI Certified Safe Space status, emphasizing the brewery's commitment to creating spaces, both in the physical world and online, that are safe, accessible, inclusive, and respectful to all. Additionally, since 2021, the brewery has actively expanded its Create Space initiative, a global program inspired by the activism led by The Stonewall Inn. This initiative leverages Brooklyn Brewery’s platforms worldwide to amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ activists and organizations who tirelessly advocate for equality, acceptance, and the freedom for individuals to authentically be themselves.

Brooklyn Brewery believes that advocacy and activism extend beyond the calendar's confines, and as such are launching the "Found Family" campaign throughout the remainder of summer; inviting the community to share stories of the deep connections that go beyond DNA, illuminating the ways in which LGBTQ+ individuals create networks of unconditional love and support. Notably, the campaign will feature personal narratives from influential community figures including Stacy Lentz, a prominent LGBTQ+ rights activist, co-owner of The Stonewall Inn and co-founder of SIGBI; Chiquitita, a celebrated drag performer, actor and visual artist known for her dynamic contributions to the queer performance scene; and Mikelina, artist, athlete and advocate who focuses on creating safer, more inclusive communities through their extensive work in criminal justice reform. Their stories, along with others from the community, aim to spotlight the bonds forged in these chosen networks which have empowered so many to thrive, inspire, and amplify queer joy.

Brooklyn Brewery now invites folks within their LGBTQ+ community to share their stories of chosen families, for a chance to be a part of a number of “Found Family” celebrations the brewery will be hosting in their Williamsburg, Brooklyn Tasting Room. For more information on the “Found Family” campaign and how to take part, please visit: https://brooklynbrewery.com/createspacefoundfamily.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BREWERY:

Brooklyn Brewery is a leading global independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution. From our home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, we are always in the making, drawing inspiration from our local community of innovators, makers, and doers to spread the culture and creativity of craft beer to 30 states and over 30 countries on 5 continents. Learn more at brooklynbrewery.com.

ABOUT THE STONEWALL GIVES BACK INITIATIVE:

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) is a non-profit charitable organization inspired by the struggles and ideals of the LGBTQ rights movement born from the Stonewall Inn Uprising of 1969. They are committed to eliminating the social intolerance that is profoundly impacting the lives of LGBTQ citizens throughout America and abroad. Through awareness campaigns, educational programming, fundraising and candid public dialogue, they support grassroots organizations scattered across the world and especially those in communities where progress toward equality has been slow and the negative impact of ongoing acts of discrimination and harassment can no longer be tolerated.