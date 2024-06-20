Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Posterity Health launch new partnership to activate men about their fertility

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ferring Pharmaceuticals, in partnership with Posterity Health, today launched a new Male Fertility program on Ferring’s Fertility Out Loud platform that empowers men to take the initiative to understand their fertility status. This new offering features a confidential, online assessment that provides their personal reproductive health insights after completion of a questionnaire as well as educational resources developed by Fellowship-trained Reproductive Urologists.

“It’s important to understand that infertility is not just a female issue,”2,3 said Ali Castro, Senior Director, Marketing & Strategic Engagement, Reproductive Medicine, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. “Through our partnership with Posterity Health, we’re pleased to offer a new resource on our Fertility Out Loud platform specifically for male partners that helps educate and activate them to learn about their fertility health and how it may impact the couple’s path to parenthood.”

Currently, one in six people are affected by infertility, with a male factor contributing up to 50 percent of the time.1,2,3 However, the burden that a couple may face when challenged with infertility often falls on the female partner. Further, stigma often plays a critical role in male infertility – where men may feel ashamed, emasculated or embarrassed, and therefore, not pursue a medical evaluation.

“When a couple is having trouble conceiving, the male partner typically waits 22 months before seeking an evaluation – during this period the female is often receiving unnecessary, and in some cases, invasive care,” 4 said Pam Pure, Co-Founder and CEO, Posterity Health. “Working together with Ferring, we have made it easier to complete a male fertility assessment from home. Identifying and addressing male factor issues early in the fertility journey will empower couples to take control of their reproductive health.”

No matter where someone is in their parenthood journey, they can take the first step by completing the male fertility assessment at Fertility Out Loud.

Overall, this partnership aims to help achieve a more equitable fertility process that promotes the simultaneous evaluation of both the male and female partner to help improve drop-out rates, decrease stress, address stigma, reduce unnecessary medical costs and accelerate the path to pregnancy.

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a privately-owned, research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to building families and helping people live better lives. In the United States, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in areas of gastroenterology and orthopaedics. We are at the forefront of innovation in microbiome-based therapeutics and uro-oncology intravesical gene therapy. Our company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland. Ferring employs more than 7,000 people worldwide and markets its medicines in over 100 countries. Ferring USA is based in Parsippany, New Jersey, and employs more than 900 employees.

For more information, please visit www.ferringusa.com, call 1-888-FERRING (1-888-337-7464), or connect with us on LinkedIn, and X (Twitter).

About Posterity Health

Posterity Health is the only virtual-first center of excellence for male reproductive health. We provide a hybrid care delivery model, allowing for telehealth appointments, ongoing treatment plans and in person care powered by Posterity Health’s Male Management Platform. Through innovative technologies, personalized care and expert guidance, Posterity Health empowers males to take control of their reproductive health.

Learn more at www.posterityhealth.com.

