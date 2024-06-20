Milani Cosmetics® Teams Up with Top US Women Athletes to Launch “Face Set. Mind Set.” Campaign

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Milani Cosmetics® is teaming up with four of America’s top athletes—Team USA silver medal-winning artistic gymnast Jordan Chiles, WNBA pro Sabrina Ionescu, Team USA volleyball gold medalist Chiaka Ogbogu and weightlifting champion Mattie Rogers—to launch its latest campaign. Spotlighting America’s #1 setting spray, the “Face Set. Mind Set.” campaign celebrates how setting your makeup with Milani’s Make It Last Setting Spray can help boost your confidence and mentally prepare you for whatever’s ahead. Whether you’re getting ready to slay the everyday or compete on a global stage, you’ll be #SetWithMilani.

“This campaign marks Milani’s first-ever partnership with athletes and we are absolutely thrilled to join forces with Jordan, Sabrina, Chiaka and Mattie and for this launch,” said Mary van Praag, CEO of Milani Cosmetics. “Because our award-winning Make It Last Setting Spray lasts for up to 24 hours, it provides the invisible staying power that helps makeup endure through anything, whether that’s a regular workday and night out, or hours of endurance training, a game in 90-degree heat, a killer floor routine or a photo-finish moment.”

“This is a golden age for women’s sports across the globe and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with this diverse group of top American athletes at this moment,” said Jeremy Lowenstein, CMO of Milani Cosmetics. “The ‘Face Set. Mind Set.’ campaign highlights the connection between preparing ourselves physically and mentally for the day and the idea that when our face is set, our mind will follow. Each of these inspiring champions embodies determination, endurance and confidence and we’re proud to partner with and count them as part of our passionate Milani community.”

First launched in 2017, Milani’s Make It Last Original Setting Spray is America’s #1 setting spray, based on Nielsen US xAOC sales figures for the 52 weeks ending April 20, 2024. With a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars on Milani.com and offering up to 24 hours of wear, it delivers waterproof, sweatproof results you can count on to lock in your look. Make It Last Original Setting Spray is a lightweight, multitasking spray made with moisture-rich glycerin and 2% antioxidant-rich niacinamide to prep, hydrate and set makeup, leaving skin with the perfect natural finish that lasts.

About the Athletes

USA Women’s National Team member Jordan Chiles is an artistic gymnast and 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist, 2022 World team champion and 2023 Pan American Games champion. (Instagram and TikTok: @jordanchiles)

Sabrina Ionescu, who plays guard for the New York Liberty, was the first player in WNBA history to record more than 500 points, 200 rebounds and 200 assists in a single season, including 128 3-pointers in the 2023 season. She was the No.1 overall pick of the 2020 WNBA draft and is a two-time WNBA All-Star. At the 2023 WNBA All-Star game, Ionescu set the record for the most points ever scored in a 3-point contest (NBA or WNBA), making all but two shots. Ionescu founded the SI20 Foundation that aims to inspire kids to stay active through sport while building relationships with their teammates to foster deeper community connections. (Instagram: @sabrina_i and TikTok: @sabrina_ionescu20)

Chiaka Ogbogu earned an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo in 2020 and has been a member of the US Women’s National Volleyball Team since 2018. She has also played professionally in Italy, Poland and Turkey. (Instagram: @chiaka11 and TikTok: chiakaogbogu_)

Weightlifter Mattie Rogers is a four-time World Weightlifting Championship silver medalist. She competed in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, was the 2020 Pan American Champion and earned a silver medal at the 2022 IWF World Championships. (Instagram: @mattierogersoly and TikTok: @mattierogerswl)

The “Face Set. Mind Set.” campaign will feature the four athletes in photos and videos across Milani’s and the athletes’ own social channels, including the Meta platforms and TikTok, as well as on streaming TV platforms beginning mid-June 2024.

ABOUT MILANI COSMETICS

Milani was founded over 20 years ago with the passionate belief that everyone should have the opportunity to own luxury beauty. Based in Los Angeles, the brand continues to innovate for and with its diverse community, relentlessly testing the limits of high-quality makeup at affordable prices. Milani products are developed with the best North American, European and South Korean beauty labs using only the most luxurious formulas, rich pigments and high-performance ingredients. By championing inclusivity, self-expression and experimentation through makeup, the brand continues to amass a devoted, multicultural following of artists, change-makers and forward-thinking creators – Milani Makers™ – and equips them with the accessible luxury they need to express their authentic selves. All products are proudly cruelty-free and never made with parabens, phthalates or formaldehyde. Milani Cosmetics. Luxury that’s born inclusive, not exclusive.

Milani is available at retailers such as Ulta, Walmart, Target, Walgreens and CVS and on Amazon and MilaniCosmetics.com. Learn the latest from the brand and let Milani Makers inspire you on Instagram and TikTok: @milanicosmetics.