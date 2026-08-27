Ant International Joins Hong Kong Regulators’ GenA.I. Sandbox++ to Advance Bank Liquidity Management with AI

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ant International’s Ant Bank, a digital bank based in Hong Kong, and Bettr, its inclusive embedded financial solutions provider, have been selected to participate in Hong Kong regulators’ GenA.I. Sandbox++, focusing on the liquidity risk management track.

Ant Bank will leverage Ant International's Falcon Time-Series Transformer (TST) AI Model 2.0 to enhance its FX and liquidity management capabilities. The partnership will deploy granular, statistically-grounded daily forecasts, to support more precise and proactive liquidity planning for the bank's real-time treasury management — strengthening its capabilities to support a 24/7 financial ecosystem.

As Hong Kong's only digital bank deeply integrated with an e-wallet, Ant Bank aims to leverage technology to provide innovative, inclusive and customer-centric digital financial services. To enhance customer experience, the bank sought to integrate AI and LLM technology to improve the accuracy of its cashflow predictions — reflecting its customers' 24/7 digital lifestyle and financial activities. As the bank's technology partner, Bettr's Platform Tech will support the deployment of Falcon TST 2.0 for Ant Bank's treasury team to enhance liquidity planning. Together, the companies aim to develop best practices for AI-driven liquidity risk management.

Falcon is Ant International’s proprietary TST model, designed to deliver more accurate forecasting in real-world FX risk management for cross-border payments. The company recently unveiled Falcon TST 2.0, which achieved state-of-the-art (SOTA) performance on the Mean Absolute Scaled Error (MASE) metric on a leading global public evaluation benchmark for time-series foundational models, with forecast accuracy exceeding 93%.

Launched by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) together with the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), Insurance Authority (IA), Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (MPFA) and the Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited (Cyberport), the sandbox aims to foster AI innovation in Hong Kong’s financial industry.

Ant International's participation in the GenA.I. Sandbox++ reflects its continued commitment to Hong Kong's banking ecosystem and ongoing collaboration with the HKMA to support the development of Hong Kong's financial industry.

About Ant International

Ant International is a leading global digital payment, digitisation and finAI solutions provider. Through collaboration across the private and public sectors, our unified techfin platform supports financial institutions and merchants of all sizes to achieve inclusive growth through a comprehensive range of cutting-edge digital payment and financial services solutions. To learn more, please visit https://www.ant-intl.com/.