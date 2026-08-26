FindBob and Kovack Financial Network Launch the “KFN Succession Center,” a Private Succession and Practice-Transition Platform for Its Advisors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FindBob and Kovack Financial Network (KFN) today announced the launch of the KFN Succession Center, a private, invitation-based platform that helps Kovack advisors plan the next chapter of their practice — whether that means acquiring a book of business, bringing on a junior partner, or preparing for an eventual transition on their own terms. The launch builds on KFN's long-standing commitment to supporting independent advisors and the businesses they have worked hard to build.

Built in collaboration with FindBob, the KFN Succession Center is exclusive to Kovack financial professionals. Because everyone on the platform is part of the Kovack network, conversations begin on common ground — shared standards, shared compliance, and a shared understanding of how the firm works. Advisors can explore privately, see what is possible, and connect only when the fit feels right, with the KFN practice management team available to help at every step.

“Our advisors have spent years building meaningful practices, and they deserve a trusted, private place to think about what comes next,” said Brian Kovack, Chief Executive Officer of Kovack Financial Network. “The KFN Succession Center reflects our commitment to standing beside our advisors — not just as they serve their clients, but as they plan the future of their own businesses.”

“For years, advisors thinking about succession, acquisition, or partnership had those conversations quietly and one at a time,” said Chris Yarosh, Vice President of Practice Management & Due Diligence at Kovack Financial Network. “The KFN Succession Center brings those advisors together on common ground, so the right people can find one another — privately, and at the pace each advisor sets.”

To help advisors plan for succession, acquisition, and growth, the KFN Succession Center offers:

A private, Kovack-only network — every participant is a Kovack financial professional. Advisors browse discreetly and choose if, when, and with whom to connect. Nothing leaves the network.

— every participant is a Kovack financial professional. Advisors browse discreetly and choose if, when, and with whom to connect. Nothing leaves the network. Succession and acquisition matching — connects advisors looking to acquire, partner, or transition, based on their preferences and practice attributes.

— connects advisors looking to acquire, partner, or transition, based on their preferences and practice attributes. Education and guidance — including The Owner’s Playbook, a series of expert-led sessions on practice ownership, growth, and transition, alongside ongoing resources.

— including The Owner’s Playbook, a series of expert-led sessions on practice ownership, growth, and transition, alongside ongoing resources. Secure, advisor-controlled sharing — advisors decide what they share and with whom, with privacy as the default.

— advisors decide what they share and with whom, with privacy as the default. Practice management support — the KFN team stays available to help structure conversations as they become real opportunities.

“Kovack has always led with the advisor relationship, and that is exactly what makes a platform like this work,” said Roland Chan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FindBob. “We are proud to collaborate with the Kovack team to give their advisors a private, trusted place to plan the future of their practices.”

The KFN Succession Center opened to Kovack advisors on August 10, 2026, with a live advisor demonstration hosted by the KFN practice management team on August 18, 2026. Additional advisors will be added across the network in the weeks that follow.

About Kovack Financial Network

Kovack Financial Network is an independent financial services firm headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, serving a network of approximately 400 independent financial advisors nationwide. Kovack Financial Network is a registered DBA name of Kovack Financial, LLC. Securities offered through Kovack Securities, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. 6451 North Federal Highway, Suite 1201, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308, (954) 782-4771. Investment advisory services offered through Kovack Advisors, Inc. Kovack Securities and Kovack Advisors are subsidiaries of Kovack Financial, LLC.

About FindBob

FindBob is the retention enablement company for the insurance and financial services industry. FindBob partners with financial institutions to power private, branded platforms that help their advisors plan for succession, acquisition, partnership, and practice transition. Additional information is available at www.findbob.io.