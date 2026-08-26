FlightSafety International Reaches Agreement to Acquire Acron Technologies’ Commercial Training Solutions

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlightSafety International Inc. (FSI), a leading global provider of aviation training and simulation technology, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement with Acron Technologies, a portfolio company of TJC LP, to acquire its Commercial Training Solutions (CTS) business, including its Training Systems, Training Services, Aviation Academy, and Driver Training portfolio. The agreement marks a significant expansion of FSI’s capabilities in the commercial aviation market, broadening and complementing its simulator manufacturing capabilities and global training footprint.

CTS brings over eight decades of experience in commercial aviation training and simulation. With a long-standing heritage in commercial airline simulator manufacturing, CTS has delivered more than 850 training devices throughout its history, with over 300 full-flight simulators currently in operation worldwide today. Its training and manufacturing locations across the U.S., U.K., and Thailand support pilot and driver training systems and airline academy programs.

“We are thrilled to welcome CTS to FlightSafety,” said Eric Hinson, CEO, FlightSafety International. “CTS’s commercial simulation and training expertise aligns with our long-term growth strategy and will allow FlightSafety to better serve the training needs of airlines throughout the world.”

“FlightSafety International is the ideal investor for CTS. Together, we bring complementary capabilities, deep technical expertise, and a shared commitment to delivering world-class training solutions for the commercial aviation industry,” said David Coward, President, CTS. “Through this transaction we will be able to invest further in training technologies, expand our global reach, and provide even greater value to our customers while maintaining the high levels of service they expect.”

The agreement comes as demand for commercial aviation training continues to grow. The global commercial airline fleet is projected to increase from approximately 28,000 aircraft in 2025 to more than 50,000 aircraft by 2045, increasing the need for commercial training capacity and advanced simulation technology.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Harris Williams acted as financial advisors to Acron Technologies on the transaction, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor. Baker McKenzie served as legal advisor to FSI.

About FlightSafety International Inc.

FlightSafety International is a preeminent professional aviation training company and supplier of flight simulators, visual systems, and displays to educational, commercial, government, and military organizations. In 2026, the company celebrates its 75th anniversary, marking more than seven decades of advancing aviation safety through rigorous, real-world training programs delivered to pilots, technicians, and other professionals from 170+ countries. FSI currently operates one of the world’s largest fleets of advanced full-flight simulators at learning centers and training locations on six continents. For more information, please visit flightsafety.com.

About Acron Technologies

Acron Technologies is a mission-critical aerospace and defense technology platform built to save lives and create safer skies. Organized around two segments — Aerospace Solutions and Defense & Rescue Technologies — the Acron platform brings together specialized businesses in avionics, resilient connectivity, advanced image processing and analytics, assured position, navigation and timing, rescue, and flight data services, including Acron Aviation, ACR Electronics, ARTEX, Ocean Signal, NAL Technologies, SKYTRAC, Flight Data Systems, FreeFlight Systems, APS Aerospace, TRX Systems, Trakka Systems, Digital Barriers, Sightline Intelligence, and Alereon. Assembled through more than 17 acquisitions since 2013, the group holds more than 200 patents and is relied on by customers in 35+ countries. Across aerospace, defense and rescue operations worldwide, Acron businesses hold trusted, often sole-source positions that help operators fly safer, move faster, stay connected, and respond when lives are on the line. For more information, visit www.acrontechnologies.com.

About TJC

TJC LP, formerly known as The Jordan Company, has worked for more than 40 years with CEOs, founders and entrepreneurs across a range of industries including Diversified Industrials, Industrial Technology, Logistics & Business Services, Digital & Power Infrastructure, Healthcare and Consumer. With $31.3 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2026, TJC is managed by a senior leadership team that has invested together for over 24 years on over 90 investments. TJC has offices in New York, Chicago, Miami and Stamford. For more information, please visit www.tjclp.com.