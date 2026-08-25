Driivz Partners with WEX® to Provide a Seamless Payment Experience for Electric Fleet Operators and Drivers

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Driivz, a Vontier company and leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, today announced its integration with WEX®, a global leader in intelligent payment solutions. The agreement will provide a seamless billing experience for electric fleets using WEX payments at Driivz-managed chargers globally.

EV fleet operators worldwide use the Driivz smart charging and energy management platform to improve operational efficiency and provide a consistent charging experience. Driivz also provides robust billing capabilities and transparent reporting for EV fleet operations, ensuring public charging sessions are billed directly to the fleet operators and home charging sessions for take-home fleet assets are reimbursable.

This collaboration will further enhance the EV fleet charging experience for drivers, enabling any driver using the WEX DriverDash mobile app or the WEX RFID card to charge on a public charging port managed by the Driivz platform.

“Driivz has a legacy of providing reliability, efficiency and scalability in EV charging management for EV fleet operators. The partnership with WEX further expands on our commitment to provide a positive experience across all of our charging destinations,” said Shiri Levi-Laor, CEO at Driivz. “Maintaining a best-in-class experience at the charging port will continue to drive EV adoption and support ambitious fleet electrification goals.”

The Open Charge Point Interface (OCPI) certified integration of WEX payments to the Driivz platform provides the standardized communication needed to access chargers across different charging networks without requiring multiple accounts. This interoperability will allow drivers and fleet managers to book charging at any WEX network location, ensuring timely, reliable charging for medium- to heavy-duty EV fleets.

“Fleet electrification is moving beyond the early-adopter stage, and operators need solutions that can scale with the demands of their businesses,” said Sarah Booth, senior director, EV and Connected Fleet at WEX. “By connecting WEX’s fleet payment capabilities with Driivz’s charging platform, we’re helping fleet operators bring EV charging into their broader fleet management strategy with greater confidence and control.”

WEX and Driivz completed their first integration at an electrifying hub in California, serving large, medium and heavy-duty operations.

To learn more about Driivz and the platform’s capabilities for electric fleets, visit www.driivz.com/solutions/ev-fleets/.

About Driivz:

Driivz, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company, is a leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry’s dynamic and continuous transformation. The company’s intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities and driver self-service tools. Driivz’s team of EV experts serves customers in 36 countries, including global industry players such as Element, EVgo, Shell, Circle K, Volvo Group, Recharge, ST1, ESB, Mer, Francis Energy, Ennet Corporation and eMobility Power. The Driivz platform currently supports over 3M charging ports and 6M+ EV drivers in North America, Europe and APAC. For more information, please visit https://driivz.com/.

About Vontier:

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the company’s website at www.vontier.com.

About WEX:

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility, and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.