Chicago Leaders Unveil Plan for O’Hare Flyer 15-Minute Airport Express Train to Downtown Chicago

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A group of Chicago business and civic leaders today unveiled plans to redefine the airport transportation experience in Chicago with O’Hare Flyer, the first airport express train in the U.S. O’Hare Flyer will provide a 15-minute ride from Chicago’s downtown to O’Hare Airport’s Terminal 2 on a dedicated track with a reliable schedule of whisper-quiet train departures every 15 minutes.

“O’Hare Flyer will connect our world class downtown with our world class airport in fifteen minutes,” said O’Hare Flyer Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dave Lundy. “This is a first-of-its-kind express on a fast, whisper-quiet battery-electric train." Share

“O’Hare Flyer will connect our world class downtown with our world class airport in fifteen minutes,” said O’Hare Flyer Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dave Lundy. “This is a first-of-its-kind express train in the U.S. and will give Chicago a safe, reliable, world-class rider experience on a fast, whisper-quiet battery-electric train.”

Designed for travelers, O’Hare Flyer will provide concierge-level service on clean trains with comfortable seats and luggage racks in every car. The train will run on continuous rail and recharge at its Downtown station near the Old Post Office and at its Terminal 2 O’Hare station.

“This is an important first for Chicago and for the country. O’Hare Flyer will build on Chicago’s heritage as America’s rail capital and center of innovation,” said O’Hare Flyer Founder and Chief Engineering Officer Mark Walbrun. “By combining three existing but underused freight rights-of-way into a dedicated express rail service, we will create the best airport transportation experience in America – and one of the best in the world.”

O’Hare Flyer is being developed by Chicagoans invested in Chicago’s future. Over the last three years, with the O’Hare Flyer project in exploratory development, the project team has built a platform of best-in-class partners and service providers, with most based in Chicago. These partners include top engineering, law, architecture, urban planning, design, marketing and public relations firms. Two of the Big Four accounting and consulting firms are also supporting the project.

“For decades, Chicago’s economic and political leaders have dreamt about a fast connection between O’Hare and Downtown because it is economic development rocket fuel,” said O’Hare Flyer co-founder Kristi Lafleur. “This quiet, pollution-free electric train will attract visitors and more businesses to downtown and the region. It is also important and noteworthy that it will be led by and for Chicagoans.”

“The O’Hare Flyer team will ensure the economic benefits of building this vital project are felt throughout Chicago and we will work with local partners to ensure that local contractors have opportunities to participate in its construction,” added Lundy. “We also deeply value the critical role that organized labor plays in Chicago’s economic life and look forward to executing a Project Labor Agreement with the Chicago and Cook County Building and Construction Trades Council.”

O’Hare Flyer will run on freight rail right-of-way owned by three class one railroads: CSX, Canadian National (CN) and Union Pacific (UP). The O’Hare Flyer has reached agreement on terms, memorialized in a Letter of Intent (LOI) with CSX and is moving forward with the other carriers as well.

“CSX is pleased to work with the O’Hare Flyer team to support a safe and reliable transportation option for Chicago travelers,” said Andy Daly, CSX Senior Director of Passenger Operations.

O’Hare Flyer is a private endeavor. The project is not seeking government subsidies or funding that could otherwise go to regional transit agencies such as the CTA or Metra.

“O’Hare Flyer will be a job creation engine and an investment in working families and communities across Greater Chicago,” said Mike Macellaio, President of the Chicago and Cook County Building and Construction Trades Council. “Our MOU is an important first step toward a Project Labor Agreement that will help ensure this landmark project is built by Greater Chicago’s highly skilled unionized construction workforce while expanding opportunities for local workers and delivering lasting economic benefits throughout the region.”

With an objective to launch the project within the next five years, the O’Hare Flyer team is now meeting with public officials, business, finance, government, and community groups and will be expanding outreach throughout the region in the months ahead.

“O’Hare is one of Chicago’s greatest assets and a major competitive advantage in our ability to attract businesses, workers, investment, and visitors from around the world," said Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jack Lavin. "O’Hare Flyer will be a game-changer, creating a faster, more reliable connection between the airport and downtown, making it easier to do business in Chicago and strengthening our position as a premier destination for corporate headquarters, conventions, and tourism.”

As development has proceeded, O’Hare Flyer has worked closely with World Business Chicago.

“O’Hare Flyer has found a beautifully simple solution to a complicated problem and an unrealized ambition of Chicago’s as a leading global city. Their high-speed rail solution was hiding in plain sight - if you’re expert enough and smart enough to see it, “ said World Business Chicago CEO Phil Clement. “It’s been great working with them over the last year and a half as they put that "can-do" spirit to work that Chicago is famous for!”

O’Hare Flyer invites everyone to join the discussion. Visit ohareflyer.com. Sign up for our newsletter here. Follow O’Hare Flyer news and progress on X and LinkedIn and Instagram.