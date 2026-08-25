The Hartford Partners With UC Berkeley’s Bakar Labs For Energy & Materials To Support Innovation, Emerging Companies

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hartford is partnering with the University of California, Berkeley’s Bakar Labs for Energy & Materials (BL-EM) to help startup companies who are developing next-generation energy and materials technologies. The insurer will support the initiative, as well as provide counseling, educational programming and other mentorship opportunities to its entrepreneurial tenants.

Working alongside researchers and entrepreneurs, The Hartford will offer practical insurance and risk-management expertise to companies in their formative stage. Potential areas of collaboration will include real-world case studies of early-stage company engagement with insurers, examples of changing risk profiles as companies scale, and guidance on evolving risk strategies as new technologies move from the lab to real-world deployment.

“The technologies that will power tomorrow's economy are being developed today,” said Matt Scott, head of Innovation and Risk Services at The Hartford. “Through our partnership with BL-EM, we have an opportunity to engage with entrepreneurs, researchers and innovators working on some of the most promising advancements in energy and materials science. The insights we gain will help us better understand emerging risks, develop new expertise and continue supporting customers operating at the forefront of innovation.”

The Hartford will also participate in UC Berkeley’s Launch Advisory Group, as the only insurer collaborating with leaders across industries to guide company founders at BL-EM, a pilot program for a 50-company incubator scheduled to open in 2028. Areas of interest will include advanced energy systems and materials innovation that are increasingly critical with the rise of artificial intelligence, growing demand from power, and need for sustainable energy solutions.

The Hartford’s engagement will be led by Y‑Risk, a company of The Hartford, focused on understanding and insuring emerging technologies and business models. These innovations often require specialized risk management expertise and new approaches to underwriting as they scale from startups into established businesses.

The collaboration is part of The Hartford’s broader effort to deepen its understanding of emerging technologies and evolving business models from a risk and underwriting perspective with the goal of providing leading-edge risk-management guidance and product solutions to business customers. As new technologies evolve from research labs to commercial deployment, insurance considerations are critical to assisting innovators as they seek investment, manage uncertainty and build resilient businesses.

“Bringing together academic research, entrepreneurial innovation and industry expertise creates a stronger environment for emerging companies to succeed,” said Shilpi Kumar, director of partnerships at BL-EM. “The Hartford’s experience in risk management and insurance will provide valuable guidance to startups as they navigate the challenges of developing and scaling new technologies.”

About Bakar Labs for Energy & Materials

Bakar Labs for Energy & Materials (BL-EM) is a pilot program at UC Berkeley that supports high-potential startups by providing critical resources, mentorship, and lab space for innovations that address planetary health. In early 2028, as part of UC Berkeley's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, BL-EM will move into its permanent home at the western entrance of campus, a 145,000 square foot facility. The building will include highly flexible wet laboratory and office space, supporting startups in physics, chemistry, materials science, and other areas, propelled by AI/ML. It will serve as a dedicated hub for innovation and community with partners from across campus and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Learn more at https://energy-materials.bakarlabs.org/.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance and employee benefits. By anticipating challenges and reducing risks our customers face, the company helps people and businesses thrive with confidence. Built on a foundation of trust, The Hartford is committed to strong performance, exceptional customer experiences and bold innovation, hallmarks of its sustained success since 1810.

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. More information on the company and its financial performance is available on its website. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

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