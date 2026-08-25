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Adoorn’s Modern Mailboxes and Package Boxes Are Now Available at Walmart Nationwide

Homeowners can now shop Adoorn's stylish and durable front-of-home solutions with select in-store offerings and the entire lineup available online.

original Adoorn is now available at Walmart nationwide, with select products in more than 650 stores and the full collection available online.

Adoorn is now available at Walmart nationwide, with select products in more than 650 stores and the full collection available online.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adoorn, known for its modern mailboxes and package boxes, today announced its expansion into Walmart stores nationwide, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s continued growth. The partnership advances Adoorn’s mission to make thoughtfully designed front-of-home solutions more accessible, with select products now available in more than 650 Walmart stores and the full lineup available online through Adoorn’s Walmart storefront.

"Partnering with Walmart is an exciting opportunity for Adoorn to reach more homeowners across the country where they already shop," said Adam Schumacher, founder of Adoorn. "Walmart shoppers can now discover our collection of high-quality mailbox and package delivery solutions in a variety of styles and colors, making it easier than ever to find the perfect fit for their home.”

Adoorn brings elevated design to a category that is often overlooked, with sleek shapes, bold colors, and styles that complement any exterior. Crafted from heavy-duty, rustproof steel, Adoorn products are built to withstand the elements and deliver lasting durability season after season. With both locking and non-locking options available, Adoorn blends style and durability with everyday functionality at an affordable price point.

Adoorn’s Walmart collection includes:

  • The Post Mount Mailbox: Non-Locking Post Mount Mailboxes easily hold 2-7 days worth of mail, including large envelopes, magazines, and small packages. In-store colors include Black and Walnut, while online colors include Black, White, Forest Green, Malbec, Navy, Aegean Sea, Red Red, Sandstone, Walnut, White Oak, and Curb Yellow.
  • The Locking Post Mount Mailbox: Locking models are available in Small and Large sizes, each holding several days of mail or more, and are available in Black, White, Forest Green, Malbec, Navy, Red Red, Sandstone, and Curb Yellow.
  • Wall-Mount Mailboxes: Locking Wall-Mount Mailboxes can be mounted near the front door for secure mail deliveries, and are available in Black, White, Forest Green, Malbec, Navy, Red Red, Sandstone, and Curb Yellow.
  • Package Boxes: Large Package Boxes safely secure deliveries, with anti-phishing panels, anti-pry latches, and outdoor locks with keys, and accommodate multiple standard sized packages. Package Boxes are available in Black, White, Malbec, Navy, and Curb Yellow.
  • Six-Inch House Numbers: Weather-resistant aluminum house numbers ensure clear visibility from the street, and are available in both Black and Silver.
  • Four-Inch Mailbox Numbers: Self-stick metal mailbox numbers add a clean, modern finishing touch to any mailbox, and are available in both Black and Silver.

Looking ahead, Adoorn will continue to expand its retail presence and product lineup, reimagining the front of the home with modern, affordable solutions designed for everyday life. With new innovations and offerings on the horizon, customers will soon have even more ways to personalize their entryways for maximum curb appeal.

About Adoorn
Adoorn is reimagining the front of the home—starting with the mailbox. We make it easy to upgrade the most overlooked part of the house into a statement of style, character, and joy. With standout design, accessible pricing, and effortless solutions, Adoorn helps homeowners transform their entryway into a vibrant reflection of home. From modern mailboxes to eye-catching accents, our design-forward approach turns curb appeal into a warm welcome home. To learn more about Adoorn and explore the full product collection, visit adoorn.com or Walmart.com.

Contacts

PR Contact
Sara DeMoranville
BIG FISH PR for Adoorn
adoorn@bigfishpr.com

Industry:

Adoorn

Release Versions
English

Contacts

PR Contact
Sara DeMoranville
BIG FISH PR for Adoorn
adoorn@bigfishpr.com

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