Legacy Marketing Group® and Malibu Life USA Announce Distribution Partnership for New Fixed Indexed Annuity Platform

PETALUMA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legacy Marketing Group (“Legacy”), a leading designer and marketer of fixed indexed annuity solutions, today announced that it has entered a strategic distribution alliance with Malibu Life USA, the U.S. retail insurance brand of Malibu Life Holdings Limited.

Through the alliance, Legacy will expand the range of retirement income solutions available to its independent marketing organizations (IMOs) and agent partners. The relationship brings together Legacy’s product development, distribution, and service capabilities with Malibu Life USA’s U.S. retail insurance brand to introduce two new fixed indexed annuity products. Products will be written on the paper of Malibu Life’s Texas-domiciled life insurance company, TruSpire Retirement Insurance Company (“TruSpire”).

“Legacy is excited to partner with Malibu Life USA as we continue to broaden our carrier relationships and bring much-needed retirement planning solutions to market,” said Preston Pitts, President of Legacy Marketing Group. “This collaboration reflects our shared focus on innovation, consumer value, and ease of doing business for the independent distribution community.”

The planned rollout includes PillarMark and SpireMark, two fixed indexed annuity products designed to support different retirement income planning needs. PillarMark is tailored for clients seeking deferred lifetime income with the potential for increasing payouts over time, while SpireMark is a fee-based solution for clients seeking flexible income with early income opportunities. Both products are expected to feature Allocation Blueprints, a planning tool designed to help clients and agents align investment allocations with their individual earnings approach.

“This partnership marks an important milestone for Malibu Life USA as we enter the fixed indexed annuity market,” said Simpa Baiye, President of Malibu Life USA. “Legacy’s expertise in developing and marketing innovative retirement solutions, combined with its longstanding relationships across the independent distribution community, makes it an ideal partner. Together, we look forward to bringing solutions to market that provide meaningful value to agents and help consumers plan for a more secure financial future.”

Legacy expects the new alliance to strengthen its carrier lineup while preserving the elements that have long defined its approach: proprietary product design, independent distribution, relationship-focused service, and a commitment to solutions that help consumers plan for more secure retirement outcomes.

In July, Malibu Life completed its acquisition of TruSpire, establishing Malibu Life USA as the company’s U.S. retail insurance brand.

PillarMark and SpireMark are expected to launch in September 2026, subject to applicable approvals and final business readiness.

About Legacy Marketing Group

Legacy Marketing Group works with highly rated, well-respected insurance companies to design and market proprietary products that provide financial stability to generations of Americans. These products are sold exclusively through the company’s nationwide network of independent marketing organizations and insurance agents. With more than three decades of industry experience and a full-service, relationship-focused business model, Legacy is a recognized leader in the independent producer distribution channel. Since the company’s inception in 1993, Legacy’s vision has been to create value for consumers, IMOs, and Producers by providing unique and innovative products designed to help consumers reach their retirement goals. Legacy’s passion for innovation and service is the bedrock of the company.

About Malibu Life USA

TruSpire Retirement Insurance Company is a U.S.-domiciled life and retirement insurance company focused on the retail annuity market. Operating under the Malibu Life USA brand, TruSpire is expected to serve as Malibu Life’s direct U.S. annuity origination platform, with an inaugural product launch targeted for September. The platform is focused on delivering retirement solutions through independent distribution channels, with an emphasis on product value, service quality, and long-term policyholder security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Legacy Marketing Group’s strategic alliance with Malibu Life USA, anticipated product launches, distribution strategy, market opportunity, and operating plans. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement, and the parties undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulation.

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