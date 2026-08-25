Tyler Technologies launches Alabama’s new licensing platform supporting more than 1.2 million annual hunting and fishing licenses.

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TYL) announced the successful launch of Alabama’s new licensing and user engagement platform for the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). Tyler’s Recreational Licensing solution continues Tyler’s more than two-decade relationship with ADCNR.

The implementation represents a significant modernization effort designed to improve how Alabama’s hunters, anglers, and outdoor recreation enthusiasts interact with the state’s licensing and permitting services. The platform supports the sale and management of more than 1.2 million hunting, fishing, and related licenses annually and provides residents with a more intuitive and feature-rich digital experience. The transition from a legacy environment to a cloud-based platform provides improved usability, security, and accessibility.

Tyler’s Recreational Licensing platform delivers:

Account management and identity-based user profiles

Expanded online self-service capabilities

Secure digital licensing and enhanced mobile access, including offline license availability in the field

Online submission and management of eligibility documentation and approvals

Digital processing of lifetime licenses and other licensing transactions

Migration of historical user and harvest data into a unified platform

“This initiative represents a significant modernization of how residents interact with us,” said Chris Blankenship, ADCNR commissioner. “The new system will provide users with a secure online account where they can purchase licenses, report harvests, manage personal information, and complete licensing-related tasks that previously required in-person assistance. I am excited to provide this improved service to our hunters and anglers, and I hope they have a great year in the woods and on the water.”

Tyler fosters long-term client relationships through continuous innovation and modernization initiatives. Replacing a custom solution that served the state for more than two decades reinforces the value of cloud-based, configurable platforms helping agencies reduce technology complexity, improve resident engagement, and adapt to evolving service expectations.

“Government technology projects of this scale require exceptional coordination, planning, and execution,” said Robert Hines, general manager of the Alabama State Enterprise at Tyler Technologies. “We are proud to partner with Alabama on a modern platform that improves the resident experience, equips agency personnel with more efficient tools, and provides a strong technology foundation for future innovation.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of technology solutions purpose-built exclusively for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions strengthen the core operations of government and help agencies turn insight into action for their communities. With more than 50,000 installations across 16,000 client locations, Tyler serves clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

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