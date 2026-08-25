Wolters Kluwer and Dentsu Soken Deliver CCH® Tagetik as Daihatsu Motor’s Budget Management System

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer, a global provider of world-class solutions in corporate performance management and Dentsu Soken Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Hirohisa Iwamoto; hereinafter “Dentsu Soken”), today announced that Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Ikeda City, Osaka; hereinafter “Daihatsu”) has selected CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform, Wolters Kluwer’s CPM (Corporate Performance Management) solution, as its new budget management system.

Dentsu Soken will provide end-to-end support, from requirements definition and system implementation through to post-go-live operations and maintenance.

Background and objectives

Daihatsu Motor manufactures and sells light vehicles and compact cars primarily in Japan and emerging markets centered on Southeast Asia, with a commitment to accessible, high-quality mobility that enriches people's lives. As the business expanded, Daihatsu recognized an urgent need for mechanisms to respond swiftly to changes in market conditions and planning assumptions, enabling faster decision-making and more effective information sharing.

Against this backdrop, Daihatsu sought to modernize its budget management infrastructure, reducing maintenance burden while establishing a flexible, unified management framework from the project level to the entire enterprise. CCH Tagetik was selected as the solution of choice, with Dentsu Soken as the implementation partner.

Why Daihatsu chose CCH Tagetik

Extensive standard functionality that fits requirements without add-ons: CCH Tagetik’s ability to flexibly adjust management dimensions, periods, and scope, while preserving the familiar spreadsheet interface for end users—combined with a controlled input and approval workflow was highly valued. Leveraging standard package functionality ensures access to the latest features on an ongoing basis, while achieving operational efficiency and reduced maintenance burden over the long term.

CCH Tagetik’s ability to flexibly adjust management dimensions, periods, and scope, while preserving the familiar spreadsheet interface for end users—combined with a controlled input and approval workflow was highly valued. Leveraging standard package functionality ensures access to the latest features on an ongoing basis, while achieving operational efficiency and reduced maintenance burden over the long term. Flexible version management and centralized data : The ability to centrally manage multiple versions, including budgets, revised budgets, and forecasts, as scenarios on a single platform, enabling straightforward point-in-time comparisons and budget-to-actuals analysis, was a key selection criterion.

: The ability to centrally manage multiple versions, including budgets, revised budgets, and forecasts, as scenarios on a single platform, enabling straightforward point-in-time comparisons and budget-to-actuals analysis, was a key selection criterion. Phased scalability: CCH Tagetik’s capacity to serve as a single platform designed for future expansion into other business areas was recognized as a significant advantage.

CCH Tagetik’s capacity to serve as a single platform designed for future expansion into other business areas was recognized as a significant advantage. Dentsu Soken’s proven automotive industry expertise: Dentsu Soken’s extensive track record of EPM implementations in the automotive sector, combined with one of Japan’s largest teams of certified CCH Tagetik professionals, was highly regarded. Dentsu Soken’s unique end-to-end managed service, spanning robust infrastructure, application support, and ongoing operations post-go-live, was also a decisive factor in ensuring long-term operational stability and reducing Daihatsu’s maintenance burden.

Wolters Kluwer and Dentsu Soken will provide end-to-end support for Daihatsu, from system implementation through post-go-live infrastructure and application operations, contributing to the advancement of Daihatsu’s corporate performance management.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

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