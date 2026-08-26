Darwinbox Cortex™ Comes to Slack, a Salesforce Company

SINGAPORE & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Darwinbox, a leading global provider of HR, payroll and talent management solutions, today announced that Darwinbox Cortex™, its AI-native human capital management (HCM) platform, is now available on the Slack Marketplace. Via Slack, Darwinbox customers can now retrieve workforce data, raise requests, complete approvals and get answers without leaving the thread. This increases the usage and adoption of agents and processes designed to optimize workforce efficiency.

What changes

Ask and act, without switching. Whether it is addressing leave, payroll and benefits queries, expenses, or policy questions, Cortex understands the request in natural language, executes the workflow, and confirms the outcome, all in the same thread.

Approvals in the channel. Time off, expenses, job opportunities and candidate offers, each are served up with context for fast approvals.

Onboarding as a conversation. New hires can quickly move through compliance, documentation, introductions and first-week milestones in Slack, with progress simultaneously tracked in Darwinbox and a nudge raised when a step stalls.

Every resolution compounds. What employees ask, where requests stall, which policies cause confusion all serve as inputs to improve subsequent responses and recommendations over time.

"HR software spent four decades asking employees to come to it. Cortex is built on the opposite premise. It goes to them," said Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder, Darwinbox. "Slack is where work gets decided, and placing an AI-native HCM into that conversation removes barriers and makes the platform smarter for the whole organization."

"Slack is where work happens, and AI has fundamentally reshaped how teams get things done. That's why we want the best AI tools meeting people right there, in their flow of work," said Gregg Rybicki, Senior Director Partner Engineering. "Darwinbox bringing an AI-native HCM into Slack means employees get answers and managers get context without breaking their flow."

Availability. The Darwinbox app is available today on the Slack Marketplace and can be installed by existing Darwinbox customers.

About Darwinbox

Founded in 2015, Darwinbox is a leading Human Capital Management (HCM) platform serving more than 1,400 organizations and 4.5 million employees worldwide. Its mobile-first, cloud-based platform enables organizations to hire, retain, and enable talent across the entire employee lifecycle on a single platform. Darwinbox has been recognized as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for HCM platforms and is recognized as a Leader with the top rating for AI capabilities in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition. Darwinbox is backed by marquee investors including KKR, Partners Group, OTPP, Microsoft, Salesforce Ventures, TCV, Peak XV Partners, Lightspeed, and other global investors.

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