PDC Brands Announces New Corporate Identity as Arthēa — New Name Signals the Company’s Next Chapter in Wellness and Personal Care

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PDC Brands announced today that it will operate under the new corporate identity, Arthēa. Best known for trusted brands including Dr Teal’s, Cantu and Bodycology, the global wellness and personal care company reaches more than 95 million consumers across more than 80 countries.

Under the Arthēa name, the company is sharpening its focus on making category-leading wellness and personal care accessible to more people.

The name Arthēa draws from the words, “art” and “healing.” Art represents beauty and self-expression, while healing reflects science and wellbeing across mind, body and spirit. Together, these ideas shape the company’s portfolio strategy as it expands its presence in consumer wellness.

“Arthēa represents both who we are today and the company we are building for the future,” said Tarun Malkani, CEO of Arthēa. “Wellness should not feel exclusive, complicated or out of reach. Our role is to translate trusted science and meaningful consumer insight into brands and products that improve everyday routines at scale. The transformation already underway across our portfolio demonstrates how we intend to grow.”

The new identity follows two years of transformation under Malkani’s leadership. During that period, the company has invested in brand renovation, new product development and adjacent wellness opportunities, building on its established positions in beauty and personal care.

The company credits its transformation to a development model that combines human expertise, deep consumer empathy and an advanced AI platform.

“Over the last two years, we have meaningfully advanced every brand in our portfolio,” Malkani said. “Much of that work has been done in partnership with our customers, reflecting our commitment to strong retailer relationships and shared growth.”

Arthēa’s 2026 innovation highlights include:

Launching Sunryz , an age-appropriate body care brand developed for tweens entering the beauty and personal care category

, an age-appropriate body care brand developed for tweens entering the beauty and personal care category Restaging and expanding Dr Teal’s , the No. 1 Epsom salt brand in the U.S., in response to growing consumer interest in magnesium-based wellness

, the No. 1 Epsom salt brand in the U.S., in response to growing consumer interest in magnesium-based wellness Expanding Cantu with Weightless and Ultra Moisture collections designed to address a broader range of textured-hair needs

with Weightless and Ultra Moisture collections designed to address a broader range of textured-hair needs Partnering Eylure with Bratz™ in the U.K. , connecting the country’s leading false lash brand with a new generation of beauty consumers

, connecting the country’s leading false lash brand with a new generation of beauty consumers Market adaptation of Bodycology for the U.K., in partnership with Boots

Arthēa plans to build on this momentum through an increased emphasis on partnerships and co-created brands. Additional initiatives are expected to launch beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026 and continuing into 2027.

“Our values remain unchanged, but the way we express our ambition has evolved,” said Gina Dobles, Chief Growth Officer of Arthēa. “The Arthēa identity better reflects the company we have become and our opportunity to build on a portfolio that already spans wellness, beauty and personal care.”

The launch of the Arthēa identity coincides with the company’s move to new offices in White Plains, New York. The new space includes expanded collaboration areas designed to support the growth of new ventures, partnerships and co-created brands.

The Arthēa corporate identity will begin appearing across company communications and business platforms starting today. Consumers will continue to find Dr Teal’s, Cantu, Bodycology, Sunryz and other Arthēa brands through their existing retail and e-commerce channels.

For more information, visit artheawellness.com.

About Arthēa

Arthēa is a global wellness and personal care company committed to delivering superior, innovative and accessible brands that elevate daily life for more than 95 million consumers worldwide. The Arthēa portfolio includes Dr Teal’s, Bodycology, Cantu, Sunryz, Eylure, Elegant Touch, Body Fantasies and BOD Man.

Arthēa is a registered d/b/a of Parfums de Coeur, Ltd., which remains the company’s legal entity. The adoption of the Arthēa name does not change the company’s ownership, legal structure or existing contractual obligations.