GenXys Announces Support of Children’s Hospital Colorado with Pediatric Precision Prescribing

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GenXys Health Care Systems, a prescribing orchestration platform company, today announced a new agreement with Children’s Hospital Colorado to support pediatric precision prescribing through the integration of pharmacogenomic data, patient-specific clinical factors, medication knowledge, and workflow intelligence into scalable clinical workflows.

Children’s Colorado will use the GenXys clinical intelligence layer to support the processing of raw genomic and next-generation sequencing data, curation and assessment of pharmacogenetic variants, and delivery of structured outputs into the hospital’s core information systems. The first phase will focus on integration, validation, and alignment with Children’s Colorado’s existing precision medicine workflows, creating a scalable foundation for embedding patient-specific prescribing intelligence into care delivery.

Children’s Colorado has been advancing pediatric precision medicine through investments in genomic capabilities and the integration of genomic insights into clinical care. This initiative represents an important step toward making pharmacogenomic information more structured, scalable, and workflow-ready for care teams.

“Children’s Colorado is building one of the most forward-looking pediatric precision medicine programs in the country,” said Dr. Bernard Esquivel, CEO of GenXys. “We are honored to support their team as they expand the use of pharmacogenomic insights and create the foundation for more personalized prescribing workflows. This effort reflects where precision medicine is headed: from data generation and reporting to governed, actionable intelligence that supports better prescribing decisions where healthcare already happens.”

The initial implementation will include support for genomic data processing, pharmacogenetic interpretation, structured outputs, and LIMS-ready workflows. Future phases may include integration of discrete pharmacogenomic phenotypes into the electronic health record, point-of-care prescribing support, medication therapy management initiatives, and the incorporation of additional patient-specific clinical factors to support pediatric precision prescribing.

The broader GenXys platform is designed to support the medication journey beyond data interpretation alone, connecting genomic inputs, clinical decision logic, medication knowledge, workflow automation, access considerations, and measurable outcomes. Over time, this creates a pathway to help care teams personalize therapy, streamline prescribing workflows, and proactively identify clinical, operational, or administrative barriers that may affect a patient’s ability to access the most appropriate treatment.

The initiative also creates a pathway to explore broader system-level value from prescribing orchestration, including opportunities to support medication coverage workflows, formulary alignment, prior authorization processes, specialty medication prescribing, biosimilar adoption, and defined quality, utilization, or operational metrics.

“Advancing pediatric precision medicine requires both scientific depth and operational scalability,” said Alisa Gaskell, PhD, Chief Genomics Officer at Children’s Hospital Colorado. “As we continue expanding genomic capabilities at Children’s Colorado, our goal is to ensure that clinically meaningful information can be translated into workflows that support care teams and ultimately benefit children and families. Cross-organizational initiatives like this help us build the infrastructure needed to make precision medicine more integrated, actionable, and sustainable.”

The GenXys platform connects genomic data, medication knowledge, pharmacogenomic interpretation, patient-specific clinical factors, workflow logic, access considerations, and measurable outcomes into governed intelligence for healthcare workflows. Its LabGx capabilities help laboratories and health systems launch, customize, and scale pharmacogenomic reporting, while the broader GenXys platform supports configurable prescribing workflows across clinical, operational, access, and insight-driven use cases.

“This is an important milestone for GenXys and for the broader movement toward precision prescribing,” said Dr. Esquivel. “As health systems work to operationalize precision medicine, the need is not just more data. The need is trusted, workflow-ready intelligence that can be integrated into the systems clinicians, laboratories, pharmacists, and care teams already use.”

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About GenXys

GenXys Health Care Systems is a prescribing orchestration platform company helping healthcare organizations reduce friction across the medication journey. GenXys connects data, decisions, access, workflows, and outcomes into governed, configurable intelligence that works where healthcare already happens. Its LabGx capabilities support pharmacogenomic interpretation, report generation, LIMS-ready workflows, and downstream integration for laboratories and health systems, while its broader platform supports precision prescribing workflows across clinical, operational, and access-related use cases.