U.S. Defense Innovation Unit Selects Australian Battery Innovator 3ME Technology for EdgeVOLT® Prototype Program

NEWCASTLE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3ME Technology has been selected by the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to deliver and demonstrate its EdgeVOLT® portable energy storage capability under the Portable Resilient Integrated Storage Module (PRISM) program. The award represents a significant milestone for 3ME Technology and reflects the company’s continuing work to support defense energy resilience through rugged, deployable battery systems.

“This award is an important opportunity for 3ME Technology to demonstrate how Australian-developed energy systems can help address power and endurance challenges for defense users,” said Justin Bain, CEO at 3ME Technology Share

As an AUKUS Authorised User, 3ME Technology's participation in the PRISM program highlights the growing role of AUKUS Pillar II in enabling trusted defense technology collaboration across the three partner nations.

The prototype program will deliver the standard EdgeVOLT configuration, as well as a cold-weather variant incorporating South 8 Technologies’ LiGas® battery cells, engineered to operate from -60 °C to +60 °C and deliver reliable energy in extreme environments.

EdgeVOLT is a rugged, modular energy system developed to provide reliable portable power for defense, emergency response and remote industrial users operating in demanding field conditions. The capability is designed to support equipment such as communications systems, sensors, field infrastructure, autonomous platforms and mission equipment while helping reduce reliance on conventional fuel-based power generation. Its scalable architecture is designed to allow users to deploy energy where and when it is needed to support energy resilience and operational endurance.

“This award is an important opportunity for 3ME Technology to demonstrate how Australian-developed energy systems can help address power and endurance challenges for defense users,” said Justin Bain, CEO at 3ME Technology. “We are proud to support the Defense Innovation Unit program and to contribute our experience in mission-ready power solutions to this rapid prototype to production effort.”

About 3ME Technology

3ME Technology is an Australian-owned advanced battery systems and electrification company headquartered in Newcastle, New South Wales. The company develops high-performance, e-mobility and power & energy solutions for safety and mission-critical applications.

The views, opinions, and/or findings expressed are those of the author(s) and should not be interpreted as representing the official views or policies of the Department of War or the U.S. Government.